Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal and Man City transfers are finished; Tottenham deal also affected

Potential January transfers involving Juventus and English giants Arsenal and Manchester City will not take place, with Fabrizio Romano explaining why a Tottenham deal should meet the same fate.

Juventus are shaping up to be a key player in the upcoming January window. The Serie A giant have emerged as a credible contender to offer Jadon Sancho an escape route out of Manchester United.

Juventus have already made enquiries into the move, though will insist on a loan and also demand United subsidise a sizeable chunk of the winger’s wages.

Elsewhere, Juve’s midfield is primed for a mid-season boost on the back of two suspensions.

Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) have both been suspended and manager Max Allegri’s midfield options are now two men light.

Varying reports have linked Juventus with raiding the Premier League to fill the void. Indeed, Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey are two names frequently touted.

City are open to moving Phillips on – potentially on a loan with an option to buy – in January. Partey, meanwhile, continues to frustrate in north London amid a series of injury setbacks.

But according to trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will not move for either player.

Explaining why, the reporter told Caught Offside: “I don’t know the exact name of the midfielder that they’re (Juve) after yet, it’s too early.

“Kalvin Phillips, Thomas Partey and other names being spoken about are too defensive.

“Juve actually want an offensive midfielder and it has to be a cheap deal, they’re not spending crazy money.”

Romano’s insistence Juventus favour a more attack-minded option could also be indication a rumoured Tottenham swoop will be overlooked too.

Tottenham transfer to fare no better

Juve chiefs Cristian Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna were spotted in attendance for Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on November 6.

The Telegraph insisted Hojbjerg was the player the Juve officials came to see, though the Dane can hardly be classed as an offensive force.

Hojbjerg has made his name in England as a tough-tackling and no-nonsense holding midfielder.

Hojbjerg has scored 15 goals and provided 22 assists during his spells at Southampton and Tottenham. But 37 goal contributions in 291 appearances hardly sets the pulse racing.

If Romano is correct, Juventus look likely to pass on signing Hojbjerg as well.

