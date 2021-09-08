Leicester’s perfect timing and Liverpool’s inability to sell players quickly led to the Foxes winning the race for Patson Daka, one journalist claims.

Brendan Rodgers’ side announced the arrival of the Zambia international for £23million at the end of June. His move to the Premier League came following mounting interest in his services. Indeed, the 22-year-old netted 68 goals and laid on 27 others in 125 outings for former club RB Salzburg.

As a result, Liverpool and Leicester emerged as Daka’s firm transfer options. Liverpool eyed depth for their attack, while Rodgers looked towards life without Jamie Vardy.

The striker eventually picked the Foxes, labelling the Midlands club “perfect” for the next step of his career.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool held significant interest in Daka. However, their failure to execute quickly enough their model of selling to spend allowed Leicester to nip in.

Asked if the Reds wanted the forward, Romano told his Here We Go podcast: “Yes because he had chances to join many Premier League clubs. Many Premier League clubs were interested.

“Liverpool this summer had a strategy, sell players and then eventually sign players.

“If they sold [Xherdan] Shaqiri or Origi in the first days of June then they had a chance to sign Patson Daka because they were interested in him.

“They never made an official bid but they had interest in this striker from Salzburg.”

Liverpool did eventually sell Shaqiri, but he only moved to Lyon in August. Divock Origi, meanwhile, stayed at Anfield.

Nevertheless, he has only managed one bench appearance in three Premier League games this term.

Liverpool transfer for Daka collapsed

“Then it collapsed because of the timing on Shaqiri, who was sold in August to Lyon and Origi who is staying at the club,” Romano added.

“Liverpool were interested in Patson Daka but Leicester were great in this deal, they convinced the player and they found an agreement with Salzburg with the right timing.”

Daka has made two appearances for Leicester so far, both from the bench.

He played 19 minutes of the Community Shield victory over Manchester City. Then, he made a 26-minute Premier League debut against West Ham.

