Fabrizio Romano names next Real Madrid manager after Xabi Alonso sack timeline set

Xabi Alonso remains ‘under scrutiny’ at Real Madrid and the timeline for his sack has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano who has also named who he’s heard would replace the Spaniard if he’s sacked.

Multiple outlets in Spain went big one week ago on Real Madrid sacking Alonso if his side were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League.

Real Madrid did taste defeat at the hands of old enemy Pep Guardiola, but the axe did not fall as those in Spain predicted.

Nevertheless, Alonso is under pressure and did his chances of avoiding the sack the world of good on Sunday when overseeing a much-needed 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves.

But at Real Madrid where expectations are sky high, one win must be followed by another, and another, and another, and many more after that before Alonso can truly rest easy.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will turn to Alvaro Arbeloa if determining they made a mistake hiring Alonso.

“From what I’m hearing, eventually if things change the name I’m hearing is Alvaro Arbeloa,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

On speculative links to Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane, Romano clarified: “To answer questions on Zidane and Klopp, my information is that eventually the favourite could be Arbeloa.”

Arbeloa, 42, is the current manager of Real Madrid’s B team. A prior report from The Athletic noted Real’s hierarchy have been impressed by how quickly Arbeloa has improved younger players, his progressive playing style, and his stronger personality when compared to Alonso that should lend itself better to managing the big egos in the first team.

So… is Xabi Alonso in danger?

“The situation remains one to watch in the upcoming games and the upcoming weeks, I would say,” added Romano on Alonso.

“Real Madrid beat Alaves, they deserved also a penalty in the final minutes, so it was a 2-1, could’ve been 3-1.

“So Real won the game and that was the most important part. The reaction from the players was very clear, Rodrygo is doing well again, assist by Vinicius, goal by Mbappe, assist by Bellingham… so good messages from Real Madrid.

“But at the same time, from the club they want to see exactly the same [improvements] in the Copa del Rey, and in LaLiga [next time out] versus Sevilla. And then there’s the Spanish Super Cup, considered a really crucial moment.

“So in these games, Xabi Alonso must give confirmation of this change of results at Real Madrid. This remains the situation.

“So Alonso for now is safe, but in the next games it remains crucial to see what’s going to happen with Xabi, and for the results to be positive.”

Romano concluded by stating Alonso remains “under scrutiny” at Real Madrid before again declaring Alonso must pick up positive results in the upcoming matches to avoid the sack.