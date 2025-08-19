Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Alexander Isak transfer saga and his revelation suggests a resolution is not far off for Liverpool and Newcastle.

Liverpool have sold more players than they’ve signed this summer and have generated in excess of £200m from permanent exits. The wholesale changes have freed Liverpool up to launch an all-out assault on the market.

Florian Wirtz is the headline-grabbing addition so far through his British record £116m (add-ons included) transfer. If Liverpool get their way, that record will fall again over the next two weeks.

Liverpool have verbally agreed personal terms with Newcastle striker Isak. An opening bid worth £110m plus add-ons was rejected but the story doesn’t end there.

Newcastle are scrambling to sign two new strikers before begrudgingly allowing Isak to leave. The 25-year-old has informed Newcastle he’ll never play for the club ever again – even if he’s still their player after the September 1 deadline.

The ideal outcome for Newcastle would be to sign a new striker AND retain Isak. Eddie Howe’s man-management skills would then be put to the ultimate test as the club attempt to bring Isak back in from the cold.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, all of Newcastle’s attempts to change Isak’s mind so far have been emphatically rebuffed.

Furthermore, Romano revealed Newcastle continue to offer the olive branch to Isak with each passing week. The club even offered to make him the highest paid player in their history and the deal would have included a release clause for the summer of 2026.

But per Romano, Isak’s mind will NOT be changed and as far as the player is concerned, his Newcastle career is over.

“Newcastle got again a strong message from the player,” revealed Romano on his YouTube channel. “Newcastle in these weeks in July and August always tried to approach Isak, always tried to say ‘are you sure there is not even one single way to continue together?’.

“They even offered him a new contract with a record salary for the club, but also with an exit clause to let the player go in 2026.

“Alexander Isak again is saying ‘no chance’. Isak has no intention to change his mind. Those close to Isak maintain the same position – only Liverpool Football Club.”

On what happens now, Romano added: “Obviously Newcastle need a replacement, maybe two strikers.

“We know the [Yoane] Wissa situation at Brentford. At the moment Brentford are still blocking Wissa but Newcastle remain confident on receiving the green light.

“And then to find a new striker because they will need a proper number nine in order to give the green light for Isak.”

Out-and-out strikers coming under consideration at Newcastle right now include Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves).

Liverpool’s plan of action for Isak

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Liverpool fully intend to bid again for Isak if Newcastle open the doors to the Swede’s sale.

The Reds’ first bid worth £110m plus add-ons was flatly and immediately rejected by Newcastle. Liverpool want encouragement that the Magpies are ready to negotiate before thundering back in with another gigantic offer.

Adding his take on the situation from Liverpool’s perspective, Romano added: “[Liverpool’s position is] very silent, very quiet, but not sleeping on this one.

“Liverpool are ready to bid again for Isak. I keep repeating that since July and that’s my position.

“Liverpool, if Newcastle open doors, will be very ready with a new proposal. Forget about Liverpool not bidding. They will be very ready and are very ready and this is very clear.”

Further showcasing Liverpool’s determination to land Isak, Romano added: “Liverpool never approached any other striker.”

Latest Liverpool news – Next signing BEFORE Isak / Sale confirmed

🔴 Liverpool ‘making progress’ on next big signing who could dump floundering star out of starting XI

🔴 Liverpool include buy-back clause in risky sale of star they think can be ‘elite’

🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans