A move for Darwin Nunez to Arsenal was never really a starter

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a damning verdict on Arsenal’s links to signing a top Liverpool forward in a stunning late window swoop, while Federico Chiesa turned down three other Premier League teams before deciding on a move to Liverpool – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

ROMANO COMPLETELY KIBOSHES NUNEZ EXIT

Fabrizio Romano has emphatically poured cold water on rumours of a top Liverpool forward being sold before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday amid shock links to Arsenal.

At the start of the final week of the window, surprise reports emerged over a potential move for striker Darwin Nunez to The Emirates, however unlikely that might sound.

An unlikely report from AFCAMDEN stated that the 25-year-old attacker was ‘keen to move to London’ and that Liverpool were ‘willing to sell’ despite the ‘improbable but not impossible’ nature of the switch.

Nunez has scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for Liverpool since his £85million switch from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and looked to be adjusting better to English football better during his second campaign after some struggles in his first.

But, speaking on Playback, Romano made it very clear that the Uruguay international will not be qutting Anfield bfore Friday night’s deadline.

Romano stated: “I saw some reports people sent me. Again I have no idea where this is coming from, about Darwin pushing to leave Liverpool.

“I think it’s important to say for those who follow Liverpool, who like Darwin or maybe don’t like Darwin, it’s important to clarify that Darwin is absolutely not planning to leave Liverpool, at least not this summer. I can guarantee this – Darwin is really, really focused on Liverpool.

“Darwin is really happy with Arne Slot, with what they had the chance to do in the first weeks together. He’s very happy with the new approach under the new coach. Full focus for Darwin on Liverpool. Obviously this season is going to be important, he wants to feel like an important player, so let’s see how the season will go.

“For this summer, it has never been a possibility for Darwin to leave Liverpool, never a possibility, and never Darwin has asked Liverpool to go. I can guarantee this exactly from those close to Darwin Nunez.”

Nunez to Arsenal made little sense

Given Mo Salah and Luis Diaz’s continued links to Saudi Arabia and Barcelona respectively, there was never really any traction over a Nunez exit – especially to one of Liverpool’s top Premier League rivals.

Striking a deal would also give the Reds very little time to sign a direct replacement despite the imminent arrival of Italy attacker Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Chiesa will give the Reds cover across the whole forward line, while the 26-year-old also has the ability to line up as a No.10. The proposed deal has already been described as something of a transfer masterstroke by new Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes.

As for Nunez, he will be looking to earn his first start of the season when Liverpool head to Manchester United on Sunday, having made his first appearance of the campaign off the bench in the win over Brentford.

BARCELONA IN TALKS OVER TAH DEAL

Barcelona are still in talks with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah over a possible move. The Bundesliga champions would reportedly part ways with Tah for €30million, but Barcelona are only willing to spend €20m. (Florian Plettenberg)

Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of Vinicius Jr. is far from over, with reports suggesting that a new and improved offer is expected to arrive in 2025. The Brazilian was recently the subject of a staggering €350million (£296m) offer from the Saudi Pro League.(Globo)

Roma and Milan will finalise a swap deal involving Tammy Abraham and Alexis Saelemaekers on Thursday, with the Giallorossi receiving compensation close to €10m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Nottingham Forest have submitted a third offer for Omar Marmoush, offering €20-25m for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward. (Florian Plettenberg)

Juventus have officially announced the acquisition of Liverpool midfield target Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta. Juventus have agreed to pay La Dea a total package in excess of €60m to secure the highly-sought after Dutchman’s signature. (Football Italia)

EVERTON AGREE STRIKER EXIT

Everton and Lyon have reached an agreement over striker Neal Maupay, who now looks set to join the French side. (Santi Aouna)

Arsenal have submitted €20m package bid for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to replace Southampton-bound Aaron Ramsdale. The player has agreed terms on the deal but the LaLiga side are asking for his €30m clause to be met. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is considering his options following an approach from Al Hilal, but it looks like a move to the Premier League is increasingly unlikely. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are very interested in St. Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt and willing to pay €1m to secure his signature. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2026 with the Swiss team. (Blick)

Real Betis are pushing for a deal for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who looks set to replace Nabil Fekir at the Spanish club. (Fabrizio Romano).

Atalanta have officially announced the signing of central defender Odilon Kossounou on loan with an option to buy from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Italia)

CHIESA SNUBBED LONDON TRIO FOR LIVERPOOL

Italy international forward Federico Chiesa shunned possible interest from London trio Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea to pursue his bargain £10m switch to Liverpool. (Various)

Barcelona failed in a late attempt to sign Stefan Bajcetic with the Liverpool midfielder set to join FC Salzburg on loan. (ESPN)

Silvano Vos is on the verge of completing a move from Ajax to AC Milan. Vos, 19, is undergoing a medical in Milan on Thursday ahead of a move which will see the Serie A giants pay €3m up front and a further €2.5m in bonuses. (ESPN)

MLS Golden Boot leader Christian Benteke has agreed a contract extension with D.C. United through to the end of next season. (Various)

West Ham United summer signing Guido Rodriguez has admitted Julen Lopetegui was key to his arrival at the London Stadium. (Marca)