The chances of Liverpool making a surprise latre transfer window raid to sign Ousmane Diomande have been rated by Fabrizio Romano, who has provided a to-the-point update on their links to the £69m-rated Sporting Lisbon defender.

Jurgen Klopp spent the summer rebuilding his midfield with four new arrivals coming in to the combined total of £145.2m. But in replacing the six men who departed, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have given the Liverpool midfield a new lease of life.

Indeed, the Merseysiders are currently top of the Premier League by some five points and this week can also book their place in the Carabao Cup final if they can resist a Fulham fightback in the second leg of their semi-final at Craven Cottage.

With the Reds also still alive in both the FA Cup and Europa League, it’s shaping up to be a fascinating end to the 2023/24 season for Klopp and Co.

To further their chances of winning silverware, Klopp is being tipped to use the January window to further boost his squad in a number of ley areas.

To that end, Liverpool are being linked with another midfield addition in the form of a hugely-talented Atalata star, rated in the €45m bracket.

However, widespread reports claim Klopp’s transfer focus this year will shift towards his defence, what with Joel Matip suffering a season-ending ACL injury and entering the final months of his Anfield deal anyway.

And while Virgil van Dijk is back to his imperious best, at the age of 33 this summer, Klopp knows the Dutchman cannot last forever.

With that in mind, Liverpool have turned focus to the next generation of top-class defenders.

READ MORE: ‘Mentality Monsters’ Liverpool top charts of most points won from behind this season

Liverpool linked with three central defenders

The Reds have already been linked with Goncalo Inacio and Leny Yoro as they plan to invest in their defence.

Lille teenager Yoro is already rated in the €80m (£69m) bracket, with reports in Spain on Monday suggesting PSG were ready to meet their Ligue 1 rivals’ fee for the 18-year-old.

Inacio, meanwhile, looks slightly more affordable given his €60m (£51.3m) exit clause, though Sporting are actively looking to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal in a move that would raise that release fee even higher.

However, it is the form of his central defensive partner Diomande that is most catching the eye this season.

The Ivorian moved to Sporting last January for a bargain €7.5m from Midtjylland and has enjoyed something of a rapid rise.

Now regarded as one of the best in his position in Europe, Diomande has been strongly linked with Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months.

However, reports in Portugal have stated Liverpool are plotting a late move of their own, with the player seemingly viewed by Klopp as a perfect long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Klopp interest in Ousmande Diomande provoke Fabrizio Romano response

Responding to that speculation, transfer expert Romano has tipped his cap to the young Sporting star, but, in his column for Caught Offside, claims he has not heard anything with regards a January approach from the Reds.

“Diomande is a fantastic centre back, he can be an excellent addition for any club. But, despite links with Liverpool, I’m not aware of movement around Diomande now, honestly,” Romano said.

“He’s been linked with 10 clubs but there is nothing concrete on Sporting’s table so far.

At just 20 years of age, Diomande already has a €80m (£69m) exit clause in his deal and it surely won’t be long before Sporting are having to fend off significant offers for the Ivory Coast international.

DON’T MISS: Klopp gives Farke green light to sign Liverpool forward as Leeds eye shock late January signing