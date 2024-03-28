Fabrizio Romano puts Man Utd on red alert as new valuation for French colossus emerges

Manchester United could bring in more than one centre-back this summer and they are big admirers of Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, per reports.

The futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all in doubt, so a big defensive reshuffle is on the horizon for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has several exciting options on his shortlist. Juventus star Gleison Bremer, for example, is available for €60m this summer and Man Utd are reportedly ‘ready’ to pay that fee.

Talented Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite is also on the Red Devil’s wishlist but he would be an expensive addition.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Toffees will only consider bids in the region of £80m for the 21-year-old, who has just received his first call-up to the England first team.

Todibo is another player Man Utd have been keeping an eye on for some time and reports suggest that they are seriously considering an offer for him this summer.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group owns Nice, too, which should give the Red Devils an advantage in the race for the defender’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano shares update on Man Utd defensive target

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Todibo is on the radar of several Premier League sides but Man Utd’s interest is the most concrete at this stage.

“Understand Jean-Clair Todibo will be valued by Nice around £40m for the summer transfer window,” Romano wrote on X.

“He was already on Man United list since last summer but more clubs in PL and not only keep monitoring him.

“French international and Nice vice captain could be on the move.”

Todibo signed for Nice from Barcelona in 2021 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.

The twice-capped France international has made 25 appearances this season and has helped his team to an impressive 12 clean sheets.

Todibo makes an average of 2.1 successful tackles per game, putting him in the top 15% for all centre-backs in the French top flight for that stat.

He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet with a pass success rate of 89.4% – something that is becoming increasingly important in the Premier League.

At the age of 24, Todibo still has potential to improve even more so Man Utd would be making a solid long-term investment by bringing him in.

Whether or not they’ll be willing to match his £40m price tag, however, still remains to be seen.

