Fabrizio Romano rates chances of Jose Mourinho Prem return amid West Ham ‘interest’

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared his thoughts on the prospect of Roma manager Jose Mourinho replacing David Moyes as West Ham boss.

Moyes came under pressure last season up until he led the Hammers to Europa Conference League victory, which was their first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham have got off to a good start this season, too. They have picked up 14 points from nine matches so far and sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Moyes’ contract at West Ham is set to expire at the end of the season, however, and there has been speculation that the London club could look to replace him and go in a different direction.

Mourinho has been linked with the Hammers in the past, and he is now expected to depart Roma at the end of the season.

Therefore, the West Ham hierarchy could approach Mourinho with a job offer. He has already turned down a big-money contract from an unnamed Saudi club and it’s thought that he would consider a return to the Premier League.

READ MORE: West Ham battling Euro giants for impressive Man Utd raid, as fresh Ten Hag stance revealed

Romano plays down Mourinho to West Ham rumours

However, despite West Ham’s admiration for Mourinho, Romano has played down the rumours that he could replace Moyes.

Writing in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said: “Despite previous West Ham interest, Mourinho is not in contact with any other club than Roma since he rejected a huge proposal from Saudi in June.”

“At the moment the situation has not changed. Also, West Ham keep backing Moyes so we will see what happens in 2024.”

Moyes may yet be given a contract extension. Guiding West Ham to their first trophy in decades is a huge achievement.

They are currently top of their Europa League group too, so Hammers fans will be hoping that they can kick on in that competition this season.

At this stage, it seems unlikely Mourinho will become the next West Ham manager. Interestingly, the Roma is in contention to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Therefore, we could see Mourinho head back to England after this season, but to take charge of the Three Lions rather than a Premier League club.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Predictions: Derby damage for Man Utd; Liverpool rout Forest; Newcastle stunned