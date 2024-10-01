Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be tracked by Manchester United going into the 2025 transfer windows, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, with the reporter also sharing an update on the chances of Liverpool luring the Everton defender across Merseyside.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best young centre-halves in the Premier League following an outstanding breakthrough season with the Toffees across the 2023/24 campaign and with his form taking him on the cusp of earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2024 European Championships. However, those displays with Everton also brought Branthwaite to the attention of Manchester United, who made several attempts – which ultimately proved unsuccessful – to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Indeed, United made three firm offers to the Toffees for his services, the latter one worth a package worth £50m, only for Sean Dyche’s side to decline the bid with Everton refusing to entertain his sale and certainly not for a fee lower than their £75m (€90.2m, $99.9m) valuation.

But amid claims United remain keen on a move for Branthwaite in 2025, the defender has also been linked with a hugely controversial switch across Stanley Park, with Everton’s arch-rivals Liverpool also touted to contest his signature.

Providing an update on Branthwaite’s prospects of a 2025 transfer, Romano provided an update on links to both United and Liverpool on the Debrief podcast.

Asked if either were readying a move right now, Romano said: “No, to be honest, I’m told at the moment there is nothing concrete.

“The situation is still under control for Branthwaite and Everton. There are no negotiations or talks taking place with Liverpool.

“The appreciation from Manchester United remains, but they invested big money on centre-backs.

“So at the moment, the situation remains quiet. Obviously, Everton expect big clubs to arrive in the summer of 2025, so I would not be surprised if some of these big clubs will return for Branthwaite, but as of today, there are no concrete talks or negotiations.”

Will Branthwaite leave and could Liverpool really sign him?

The Red Devils went on to sign £52m (€62m, $69.3m) Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern for £42.7m (€50m, $63.4m) to bolster their central defensive options.

But with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof slotted to leave next summer – and potentially as soon as January for the Swede – together with ongoing doubts over the future of Harry Maguire, ambitious United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains in hot pursuit of Branthwaite and seemingly remains keen on a swoop for the once-capped England man in summer 2025.

However, TEAMtalk can also reveal that incoming new Toffees owners, The Friedkin Group, do not want to let their star defender go and, with their imminent investment into the Merseysiders close, are not prepared to sanction the sale of a star defender as one of their first acts in charge, particularly as they look to convince supporters they can be trusted to return the club into the upper reaches of the Premier League.

It would be a similar story if Liverpool also came calling with the prospective sale of the player to their most fierce of rivals an even more bitter pill to swallow.

For that reason alone, Everton would do all in their power to resist such a move.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti has, however, confirmed the Reds are in the market for a new centre-half in 2025 as they contemplate life after Virgil van Dijk and with the Netherlands international currently due to see his contract expire next summer.

To that end, he has revealed another Premier League defender Marc Guehi is seen as the more achievable target for the Reds with three other options also on their wishlist.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are being linked with a tasty January move to bring Lille frontman Jonathan David to Anfield in a cut-price €25m deal.

The Canada striker is out of contract at the end of the season, and having been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, is now reportedly on Arne Slot’s radar amid claims they are ready to offer him a sizeable contract to move to Anfield. Such a move, though, could have big consequences for Darwin Nunez.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also being linked with a fresh move for France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni amid claims Real Madrid are ready to greenlight his sale in 2025 to help finance their plans to strengthen their defence.

One man the Los Blancos are being linked with is Trent Alexander-Arnold, but sources outlined to us earlier on Tuesday how there is now a new confidence at Anfield that fresh terms can be agreed with the 25-year-old and that a massive long-term deal will soon be put before his entourage.

How does Branthwaite compare to Van Dijk?

Van Dijk made 36 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the 2023/24 season and helped the club keep nine clean sheets.

The Netherlands international conceded 40 goals in those games, averaging 1.11 goals conceded per game.

Despite playing in a side that finished 15th in the Premier League in 2023/24, Branthwaite kept three more clean sheets than Van Dijk.

He conceded 46 goals in his 35 Premier League appearances in 2023/24, averaging 1.31 goals conceded per game. Branthwaite also chipped in with three goals and one assist, while Van Dijk registered two goals and two assists in the Premier League in 2023/24.

The Everton centre-back averaged 1.9 successful tackles per 90 minutes in the league last season, which was higher than Van Dijk’s average of 1.1.

Branthwaite also comes out on top for interceptions per 90 (1.4) and clearances per 90 (4.5) as Van Dijk averaged 1.1 interceptions and 4.0 clearances per 90 minutes.

But Van Dijk was better in the air as he won 4.0 aerial duels per 90 minutes and Branthwaite won 2.7 per 90 minutes.

Liverpool’s no.4 also made 81.3 passes per 90 and had a 91.5% pass success rate in the Premier League, while Branthwaite made just 39.6 passes per 90 and had a pass success rate of 80.1%.