Mason Greenwood has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi’s chances of reuniting with former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood at Tottenham Hotspur have been dismissed in a cutting 12-word Fabrizio Romano reply, though the French media continues to insist Arsenal are standing by to make a controversial move.

The 24-year-old forward enjoyed a stellar debut season in France with Marseille, scoring 26 times and adding 11 assists across 45 appearances in form that has catapulted him back onto the radars of some of the world’s top clubs.

Any move would certainly be of interest to Manchester United, who, while selling Greenwood to OM last summer for a modest £26.6m (€30m), did insert a clause guaranteeing them a 40% cut of any future profit should the French side move him on.

That form has alerted the likes of Atletico Madrid and Roma, and while Barcelona’s interest has since cooled, their tracking of his progress is testament to the way the player has got his career back on track after some hugely challenging times off the pitch while at Old Trafford.

However, according to a report in L’Equipe on Friday, both Arsenal and Tottenham are evaluating moves to bring Greenwood back to the Premier League this summer.

Their report stated: ‘Under contract until 2029, the English striker (1 cap) has already stated his desire to stay in Provence.

‘However, the Marseille club would find it difficult to refuse a substantial offer, ideally one exceeding market value, as Manchester United still owns 40% of the player’s rights.

‘Greenwood has no shortage of suitors (AS Roma, Arsenal, Tottenham).’

However, Romano has spoken out to explain why a move to north London, with Tottenham at least, is not on the agenda.

Posting on X, Romano simply stated: “Tottenham are not working on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood despite reports.”

It’s hard to also see Arsenal making a move either for two very major reasons…

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Premier League move near impossible for Mason Greenwood

Indeed, Arsenal are very well covered on the right side of attack – Greenwood’s preferred position – boasting two England stars there in Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

And as a matter of fact, the Gunners want to strengthen the left side of their attack, with upgrades sought for both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli – both of whom could be sold this summer.

The likes of Nico Williams, Bradley Barcola, Morgan Rogers and Kenan Yildiz are all listed as potential targets, with hopes growing that a deal for the Aston Villa star – albeit for a potential new club record fee – can be done.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has explained at length previously why a move to bring Greenwood back to the Premier League looks highly unlikely to happen, owing to difficulties surrounding his controversial off-field troubles, which almost resulted in a Crown Court trial for rape before all charges were dropped by the CPS.

Writing in December, Fletcher explained: ‘In the high-stakes world of professional football, few stories encapsulate the clash between raw talent and personal controversy quite like Greenwood. The 24-year-old forward, once hailed as a prodigy at Manchester United, remains resolute in his ambition to reclaim a spot among the global elite.

‘Sources close to the player reveal that Greenwood is “desperate” to demonstrate his world-class potential, pushing his representatives to orchestrate a high-profile transfer to one of Europe’s powerhouse clubs.

‘And we can reveal how Greenwood’s camp has adopted a strategic PR offensive, enlisting some of the industry’s most influential journalists to disseminate positive narratives.

‘Regular features highlighting his on-pitch prowess, training dedication and maturity aim to reshape public perception.

‘Although his charges and the case was dropped by the CPS in 2023 due to key witnesses withdrawing cooperation, the fallout lingers, casting a long shadow over his career.

‘English clubs, in particular, have shied away from the winger, wary of the reputational risks.

‘The Premier League’s image-conscious environment continues to tread carefully around proposed Greenwood interest, supporter backlash and sponsorship concerns reportedly outweighing his undeniable skills.’

As a result, it would take a brave side to risk all that by signing Greenwood with the one-cap England star still seen as a hugely controversial figure within England and likely ensuring his career will (likely) never bring him back to these shores again.

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