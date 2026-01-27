Romano reveals Real Madrid lockdown move for elite talent making huge headlines

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of top Real Madrid talent Endrick, who is currently making huge headlines in France with Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

The 19-year-old Brazilian attacker was struggling for any sort of game time at The Bernabeu and had to wait until early November for his first appearance of the season under then boss Xabi Alonso, a 4-0 rout of Valencia.

With that struggle for minutes likely to carry on under new Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, the LaLiga outfit took the decision to loan Endrick to Lyon in late December, a move that has worked out spectacularly so far.

The Brazil international scored in his first match against Lille in the Coupe de France, before picking up an assist in a league win over Brest.

However, in his most recent outing, the teenager bagged a superb hat-trick in a 5-2 demolition of Metz, taking his overall tally since switching to France to four goals and an assist in just three games.

Those stats, along with Endrick’s performances at Lyon, have led to speculation that Real could actually look to cash in on the player or let him leave on loan again, with Romano immediately reacting to said rumours.

Endrick future remains at Real

The Italian claims that Los Blancos have no desire to part company with the Brazilian, as they consider him ‘part of the club’s long-term project’ and ‘will not offload him anytime soon’.

Indeed, Real have been keeping a close eye on Endrick’s performances in France, while the change in manager in Madrid also means that the player may have a better outlook in Spain going forward.

Romano also adds that Lyon have been exploring the possibility of extending the loan into next season, only for Real to give them a firm NO for a player who remains very much in the plans for the 2026/27 campaign and beyond.

To that end, Endrick is expected to return to Madrid once his stint in France comes to an end, leaving Lyon disappointed but Real, hopefully, with a player who has gained more experience and confidence from his temporary move away.

