Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims multiple sides are interested in an Arsenal winger considered to be ‘untouchable’ by the club.

The Gunners endured a troublesome start to the 2021-22 campaign, picking up three straight defeats in the Premier League in August. They have since got off the mark with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City, courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 66th-minute winner.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that result can be the start of an upturn in form. The Gunners will not compete in Europe this season so can focus entirely on domestic competitions, such as the league, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

A number of players were linked with the exit door this summer, including Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Perhaps more surprisingly, Romano says that Arsenal recently received enquiries about England winger Bukayo Saka.

“Some clubs are starting to approach Bukayo Saka, Arsenal consider him untouchable,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“They are planning to build on players like Saka also for the next years.”

Although the transfer guru does not name any specific teams, it’s likely that they are high calibre. Saka has been a standout performer for Arsenal during a tough few years and is one of their most valuable assets. He managed seven goals and ten assists in all competitions last term.

Arsenal’s transfer stance means Saka is unlikely to leave the Emirates any time soon. His sale would result in uproar from the club’s faithful.

The 20-year-old featured for England at this summer’s European Championship. He made four appearances for the Three Lions as they reached the final at Wembley.

However, it was not Saka’s night as he missed the crucial penalty against Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

Arsenal named in wonderkid race

Arsenal are involved in the race for Germany’s latest starlet Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

Wirtz is a teenage attacking midfielder who featured in all three of Germany’s games during the international break.

Spanish outlet Fichajes write that Arsenal are hoping to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen, alongside rivals Manchester United.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and DFB-Pokal holders Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

