Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano appears to have delivered a knockout blow to Liverpool and their efforts to sign Marc Guehi after dropping a massive update on Manchester City’s move for the Crystal Palace and England centre-back.

The Reds failed with a summer move for the 25-year-old, with a proposed switch breaking down at the 11th hour after Palace failed to sign a suitable replacement for the talented left-sided defender.

All eyes have since been on who will sign Guehi as a free agent in the summer when his Selhurst Park contract expires, with Liverpool still in that mix as they prepare for Ibrahima Konate’s likely exit, until Man City recently joined the conversation.

Our sources have been on top of Guehi’s situation from the very beginning, as we recently revealed that City are willing to pull out all the stops to get the Palace star on board as Pep Guardiola looks to navigate a defensive injury crisis at The Etihad that could derail the club’s ambitions this season.

And now Romano has delivered a telling new update on where Guehi will be heading in 2026 after posting on X: “Manchester City advance on Marc Guehi deal as big approach has been made in the last 12h. Manchester City presented important proposal to Guehi in terms of contract, eventually ready to proceed also with Crystal Palace. Deal now closer with #MCFC.”

There is no mention of what sort of fee will be involved in the move, although our sources have previously revealed that Palace are hopeful of recouping a figure in the region of £30-35million for Guehi.

Indeed, trusted reporter Florian Plettenburg has added to Romano’s tweet by claiming that City are set to ‘launch a formal bid’ which is set to be ‘worth around £30million’.

Plettenburg adds that ‘personal terms are not an issue’ and that ‘an agreement between the clubs is not expected to be an issue’. The proposal also now officially ends Bayern Munich’s chase for Guehi.

As for City’s move for Guehi, they are hunting defensive reinforcements in the wake of injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, with the former sidelined for another month with a hamstring injury and the latter set to be out till May.

Indeed, the Etihad outfit were forced to recall academy graduate Max Alleyne from his loan stint at Watford, with the 20-year-old starting in each of City’s games against Brighton, Exeter and Newcastle since.

Guehi to Man City insight

With the Palace star seemingly on the brink of a move to City, we asked our trusted insider Dean Jones to run us through the deal.

Jones said: “We have been consistent in reporting that City had a plan and strategy to attempt the move for Guehi and that part of it would be making him one of the highest-paid players.

“But until now there had been no clear indication whether he would actually consider the move now. This feels like a big moment but City now have to be very decisive.

“Initially the need has been to turn his head so that they can approach him formally. From that stage they will get into the finer details that can convince him to actually move.

“They know there is a blend of sporting and financial motivation that has to be presented to him.

“They know they can satisfy what Palace will be looking for. There’s a likelihood they negotiate and look for some smart work around the fee but ultimately there is a confidence in that sense.

“It’s a very interesting moment that could have a big impact on the season.”

