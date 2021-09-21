Respected transfer source Fabrizio Romano has provided an exciting update on Tottenham’s upcoming transfer plans and the position that Fabio Paratici wants to upgrade next.

The Italian journalist has claimed that sporting director Paratici and chief scout Steve Hitchen already know what they are targeting in future transfer windows, as they look to improve Nuno Espirito Santo’s options after a mixed start to the new manager’s reign in north London.

Atalanta pair Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini were brought in on loan with options to buy over the summer, while Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal arrived from Spain. Promising young midfielder Pape Sarr also joined from Metz but was loaned back immediately.

But speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Paratici is already plotting Tottenham’s next moves.

He said: “They are always planning for the long term with Fabio Paratici.

“They will focus on midfield. I don’t know if it will be January or summer but they will focus on midfield.

“That’s the next position they want to improve. Let’s see what happens with Ndombele if they will find a solution but this is what they want to do.

“We will see if January will bring some good opportunities or if it’s during the summer.

“Paratici and Hitchen will be working on it in the coming months.”

Midfield in need of an upgrade

Paratici is renowned as a workaholic who will look to get the possible deals for the club.

Midfield is certainly an area that Spurs need to try and upgrade. They were completely overrun during the second-half against Chelsea on Sunday.

A number of players were linked with the club over the summer. The list included the likes of Mikel Damsgaard, Houssam Aouar, Yves Bissouma and Franck Kessie.

All of those options would be considered an upgrade over their current crop. It’s also probably fair to say that the club have never really replaced outstanding duo Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen.

Now it’s over to Messrs Paratici and Hitchen to try and do the business.

Nuno looking to find Kane fix

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to focus on the present amid suggestions Harry Kane is suffering a hangover from his summer transfer saga, while also making a promise to the Spurs fans.

The England captain had designs on joining Manchester City this summer and even went as far as turning up late for pre-season training to try and force a move through. City never came up with a bid that even made Spurs think twice about selling their star man, but his return to the side has been a difficult one and his form has come under scrutiny.

He has yet to score in four Premier League games, has had fewer touches in the opposition box than Liverpool defender Joel Matip and recently went through his first ever 90 minutes without having a shot in the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Asked whether the 28-year-old was affected by what went on in the summer, Nuno said: “That’s the past. Nothing that we can say or do now or in the future will change the past.

“What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and focus in the present.

“The way we are working is to find solutions, try to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game and Harry is part of the team. It’s the partnerships, the complicity, the way we do things, everyone has to be involved.”

