Fabrizio Romano reveals when Man Utd can sign masterful Brighton star, but Arsenal and Tottenham lurking

Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United will be given an opportunity to sign Brighton centre-forward Evan Ferguson in the summer of 2025, though they will face fierce competition for his services.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Republic of Ireland side Bohemians in January 2021. Since making his first-team debut for the Seagulls in August 2021, Ferguson has gone on to become a Premier League sensation.

Last term, he managed 10 goals and three assists in 25 matches across all competitions. Ferguson has started the new campaign in even better form, netting four goals in nine outings. That record is even more impressive considering the fact he is only 18 years of age.

Ferguson is the latest Brighton player to emerge on the radars of major English clubs, following the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White and and Marc Cucurella.

Man Utd have been tipped to capture him next summer and create a deadly strike partnership involving him and summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund.

But they are not alone in admiring Ferguson, as Arsenal and Tottenham are also understood to be keeping tabs on his situation.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, transfer specialist Romano has discussed the Republic of Ireland international’s future. He has revealed that Brighton could put Ferguson on the market at the end of the 2024-25 season, although it will still be very difficult for Man Utd to complete a deal.

“Evan Ferguson continues to attract interest, but I don’t have confirmation on a release clause in his new deal,” the journalist said. “I think Brighton are also relaxed on this situation – even though they know many top clubs are keeping an eye on Ferguson, at the same time they also want to give him time, there is no rush, so I’m not sure he will move next summer.”

Update on Brighton plan for Evan Ferguson

Romano added: “I understand the plan is to keep him for at least one more season, so it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him.”

Brighton are in a very strong position when it comes to Ferguson’s future, as they tied him down to a new five-year contract in April.

If the teenager continues to shine and score goals in the Prem, then he could eventually leave for a fee similar to that of Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for £115million in the summer.

Ferguson is not the only Brighton attacker who has been backed to join Erik ten Hag’s side. Recently, a report claimed that Man Utd will battle Manchester City for winger Kaoru Mitoma in January.

Mitoma is on the verge of agreeing a bumper new contract with Brighton, though this could simply be to protect his value. The 26-year-old has been causing full-backs all sorts of problems in recent seasons and this means he could be the subject of several bids next year.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will now have to fend off Chelsea in order to snare a Brazilian transfer target, as per one journalist.