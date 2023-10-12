Fabrizio Romano shares big update on Man City outcast amid Newcastle, Everton links

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will reportedly make a decision on his future in November or December, amid links with Newcastle and Everton.

The England international left Leeds United for the Etihad for £42m in July 2022, but due to injuries and competition for starting spots, he has made just 26 appearances for Man City, only four of which have been starts.

This is in contrast to Phillips’ time with Leeds, where he made 234 appearances, scoring 14 goals and making 13 assists. At one point, he was considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

As a result, there have been claims that Pep Guardiola could allow Phillips to leave Man City on loan in January to help get his career back on track. The manager is also reportedly willing to sell him for the right price.

This has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Phillips, but Newcastle and Everton have also emerged as candidates to sign him.

Now, Romano has given an update on whether or not Phillips could depart Man City in January.

Romano plays down Newcastle, Everton links with Phillips

According to Romano, no concrete talks have taken place between Man City and any club regarding the future of Phillips as of yet.

The 27-year-old could consider a move away from the Etihad if his playing time doesn’t increase, though.

“Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one,” Romano stated about Phillips in his Daily Briefing.

“Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City and then a decision will be made later, like November or December.

“Newcastle won’t decide anything on transfer targets before they know what happens in their Champions League group.”

Eddie Howe is looking to bring in competition for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Sandro Tonali and is thought to be an admirer of Phillips’, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Magpies come in for him.

As for Everton, Sean Dyche is also keen on bringing in a new midfielder this winter. James Garner has been in excellent form recently, while Amadou Onana has also put in some good performances.

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been somewhat inconsistent, though, and Everton could lose him for a period when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in mid-January. He is a key player for Senegal.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is one of the Toffees’ most important players, will also take part in the competition for Mali.

With that in mind, bringing in a Premier League proven midfielder like Phillips could be a smart move for Everton, but it’s likely they would only be able to sign him on loan, rather than permanently.

