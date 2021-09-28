Romano slams door shut on proposed Chelsea, Bayern swap deal

Fabrizio Romano says neither Chelsea or Bayern Munich are considering a swap deal involving Christian Pulisic and Leroy Sane.

Pulisic has been linked with a transfer due to his troublesome start to the 2021-22 campaign. He has had to deal with coronavirus and an ankle problem in recent weeks.

There are doubts over whether he will be able to get back into the team. German boss Thomas Tuchel likes to operate with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz or Timo Werner in Pulisic’s position.

As a result, the Express suggested on September 5 that the USA star could be shipped to Bayern.

They proposed a potential swap deal which would bring former Man City winger Sane back to the Premier League.

However, Romano believes the transfer has little chance of going ahead. He tweeted: ‘Chelsea and Bayern are currently not considering any negotiation for a swap deal between Leroy Sane and Christian Pulisic. No talks ongoing as of now despite rumours.’

The news means both players will likely remain at their respective clubs beyond the January transfer window.

Tuchel recently revealed that Pulisic was stepping up his return to training. However, he will not make it back for Wednesday’s Champions League group stage clash against Juventus.

Sane, meanwhile, has played a full 90 minutes just once in the Bundesliga this term. However, he has still managed to contribute two goals and three assists in six appearances.

Despite struggling for form on occasion, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann recently stated that Sane would take up more positions in the side.

He said: “I am already a coach who wants to stand for variability and also demands from his players that they can play different positions. That also applies to Leroy!

“Of course, as a coach you always have to consider that the player plays in the position where he feels comfortable and thus brings his potential to the pitch. Of course, there will also be moments when he plays on the right, when he plays centrally.

“Against Hertha, we switched at some point – and moved him to the central ten. That’s another position that suits him well. Leroy has the quality to play a supporting role anywhere on the pitch. And that’s independent of the side or the position.”

Bayern distance themselves from Chelsea man

Bayern have effectively pulled themselves out of the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international is at the centre of plenty of transfer rumours due to his contract situation.

His current deal in west London expires in June 2022, meaning he can speak with interested clubs from January.

Bayern had been linked with his signature, alongside Real Madrid, but sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has ruled them out.

He said: “We are really well filled in the center-back position. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez is here, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we really are very, very well staffed.”

