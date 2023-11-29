Fabrizio Romano sparks Arsenal, Man Utd battle by confirming ‘superb’ Bundesliga ace has bargain release clause

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Jeremie Frimpong has a surprisingly low release clause at Bayer Leverkusen, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the full-back will be on the move at the end of the season.

Frimpong has long been linked with Man Utd. Erik ten Hag knows him well and is a big fan due to his extensive knowledge of the Dutch market. In the summer, Man Utd were tipped to sign the right-back in order to make him a replacement for Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Arsenal were also backed to enter negotiations with Leverkusen over a potential summer deal. However, no such move arrived and the 22-year-old resultantly stayed in Germany.

Frimpong is not sulking after that failed transfer though, far from it. He is enjoying a blistering season at Leverkusen, having registered six goals and seven assists in 17 games from right wing-back.

Frimpong’s electric performances out wide have helped Leverkusen win 17 out of their 18 matches in all competitions so far, sending them top of both the Bundesliga and their Europa League group.

Chiefs at the BayArena will be delighted with how the team is performing. Although, it is clear that they will have to deal with plenty of interest in their top performers next year.

Manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid. Amid rumours he might succeed from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, it has been confirmed that there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that allows him to join one of his former clubs in the future.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, is on the radars of Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal, Man Utd-linked star

Frimpong is another key component of Leverkusen’s success who could soon be on the move. Despite the Dutch ace penning a new contract with Leverkusen on October 3, Man Utd have reignited their interest in him.

But Arsenal are also in the frame to bring Frimpong to the Premier League. In an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed the Gunners are keeping tabs on his performances, while also stating that a deal can be agreed for a bargain £34million.

“There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34m release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he’s certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season,” the journalist said.

“Bayer Leverkusen as a whole have been great to watch under Xabi Alonso, and Frimpong is one of the team’s most important players with some superb displays at right-back.

“Frimpong has been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent times, as well as by Barcelona before they instead signed Joao Cancelo on loan from City in the summer.

“I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won’t be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops because there won’t be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer.”

It seems Arsenal and Man Utd will have to wait until the end of the campaign before they can snare Frimpong, as Leverkusen will reject all approaches this winter.

But that waiting game will likely pay off, as Frimpong has the ability to demonstrate himself as one of the best attacking right-backs in the Premier League.

Of course, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu as right-backs in his squad. But Tomiyasu has covered at left-back this season, while Timber can also operate in central defence. Therefore, Frimpong would be able to battle White for a starting spot at right-back.

