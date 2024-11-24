Fabrizio Romano tips Cristiano Ronaldo to sign major deal after Man Utd legend’s links with Fenerbahce dismissed

Fabrizio Romano has provided a comprehensive update on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on what Cristiano Ronaldo will do amid speculation the Manchester United legend could return to Europe after his current contract with Al-Nassr expires.

Ronaldo, 39, will see his existing deal with Al-Nassr conclude in the summer of 2025. The Portuguese icon retains a ferocious appetite for scoring goals and brought his career total to 911 (776 for clubs, 135 for country) when netting in a 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadisiyah on Friday.

Ronaldo’s contract situation has begun to spark rumours of a return to Europe. Indeed, former Man Utd striker Louis Saha recently claimed Ronaldo would gladly accept a third spell at Old Trafford if offered the chance. New manager Ruben Amorim is understood to have a solid ‘connection’ with his fellow countryman.

More recently, reports in Turkey claimed Jose Mourinho – who managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid – had spoken to the striker about forging a reunion at Fenerbahce.

But according to trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, those claims are wide of the mark and Ronaldo’s future does not lay in Turkey.

“I can say 100 percent Cristiano Ronaldo is not having any talks or contacts to go to Fenerbahce,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Ronaldo is not planning to go to Turkey for the next step of his career. Ronaldo did not make any contact with Jose Mourinho.

“They have a very good relationship, obviously two Portuguese legends, but they didn’t have any contact about Ronaldo coming to Fenerbahce. This kind of exchange is something that did not happen.”

Instead, Romano revealed the likeliest outcome at this stage is Ronaldo actually signs a brand new contract extension with Al-Nassr.

“Sources at Al-Nassr and sources close to the Saudi Premier League believe that Ronaldo will continue there [beyond 2025]. They believe there is a very good chance.

“It’s not done yet, but there are discussions to extend the contract.”

Jose Mourinho speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

The Turkish Super Lig is no stranger to pulling off a major coup or two in the market.

Indeed, Galatasaray were famously the beneficiary of the Victor Osimhen transfer saga last summer when landing the frontman on a season-long loan from Napoli. That came after Chelsea and Al-Ahli both failed to sign the striker despite tabling giant bids late in the window.

But according to Mourinho himself, talk of bringing Ronaldo to Fenerbahce is “ridiculous” and simply not an operation that is viable.

In quotes carried by Romano on X, Mourinho said: “News about Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce is ridiculous.

“Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it’s right in the middle of the road between Saudi and Portugal. Or maybe he’ll come see his old friend Jose, we can eat at my hotel!”

