Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move to appoint Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp as their next manager

Stunning reports in Spain claim Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become the next manage of Real Madrid, and Fabrizio Romano has thundered in with the full truths in the situation.

Barely a day goes by without sections of the speculative Spanish press linking Jurgen Klopp to the Real Madrid job.

The links make sense, with swirling rumours of Klopp’s unhappiness in his role as Head of Soccer at Red Bull and Real Madrid seeking a new permanent manager in the summer.

The noise has amped up over the past week, with outlets now claiming Klopp has ‘agreed’ a deal to become the next Los Blancos boss.

But as is often the case with the Spanish press, they’ve jumped the gun and not for the first time, have been more than a little mischievous.

Taking to YouTube to provide much-needed clarity on the situation, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed there is no agreement in place between Klopp and Real Madrid. What’s more, talks between the two parties haven’t even been begun.

“There are some people internally at Real Madrid, at the highest level at Real really appreciating Jurgen Klopp, for his quality as a coach, his personality, his charisma” began Romano.

“But that’s it. Real Madrid have no agreement, no advanced talks, nothing with Jurgen Klopp at the moment. It’s a very quiet situation as of today.”

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has publicly insisted Klopp remains happy in his role with Red Bull, and that the links to Real Madrid and even more bizarrely, Atletico Madrid, are pure speculation.

Nevertheless, Romano went on to outline a scenario in which Klopp to Real Madrid could eventually become a reality.

“The reality is that as of now Klopp is not negotiating with any club,” added Romano.

“The first step – and remember this is valid for Real Madrid because at the moment with Atletico Madrid, there is nothing into it – but on Real and Klopp, what’s important to say is that if he has a chance to become Real’s manager, it has to be Klopp saying ‘okay, I’m ready to return to coaching’.

“Eventually [if that happens], Real Madrid could consider a move for Klopp. But remember that Klopp left a managerial role at Liverpool, decided to take some time and decided to start a completely different chapter by joining Red Bull group with a completely different role.

“So if Klopp says I’m ready to return to coaching, let’s see what’s going to happen with Real Madrid.”

In other words, if Real do intend to make an approach for Klopp, they want assurances the German would say yes before showing their hand.

For a club like Real Madrid where image is key, they do not want the world to see them shoot their shot and fire a blank.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Real Madrid news – £87m double swoop

In other news, Real Madrid are well on their way to sealing their first two signings of the summer in a stunning £87million double swoop, though they’re at risk of missing out on a Liverpool star they’ve been eyeing for a long time.

READ MORE: Tottenham star reveals ‘dream’ to play for Real Madrid as he suffers ‘real head loss’ under Igor Tudor