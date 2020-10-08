A FaceTime chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played a crucial role in Amad Diallo’s big-money transfer to Manchester United on deadline day.

The 18-year-old winger had looked set to remain in Italy by switching from Atlanta to Parma.

But United persuaded the teenager that he could have an even brighter future at Old Trafford. And they were able to complete a €41 million (£37.2m) deal.

For now, Diallo will remain with Atalanta until January. However, Solskjaer has told him that he can quickly make an impact at United. And that means the Red Devils won’t look to send him out on loan.

Those are the claims of Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

The respected Italian journalist claims that United are ‘convinced’ Diallo is one of the top teenage talents in world football.

And that high praise was delivered directly when Solskjaer hooked up with Diallo on a FaceTime chat.

Romano, as reported by the Metro, claims that the United boss told Diallo that he will have to adjust to life in England. But the overall message was that he’s ready to make the step up and flourish at United.

The Red Devils will pay a reported €19m up front for Diallo, with a further €21m in bonuses and add-ons.

Diallo – sometimes referred to as Amad Traore – has one goal from three appearances for the Atalanta first team. That makes him the first player born in 2002 to score in Serie A.

Parma unhappy after losing out on Diallo

Parma thought they had secured the Ivory Coast-born star.

And the Gialloblu are not happy that United moved in to thwart the deal.

Parma’s director Alessandro Lucarelli told Sky Sports Italia: “We worked according to the dictates of the new club, we tried to buy many young players who will be able to give us a hand

“You must ask Atalanta about Diallo.

“We had the agreement and then the negotiation with Manchester United started and they sold him.

“We covered ourselves with other players and we will make up for it, but he would have been useful.”