Failure not an option as Chelsea defender obsession to continue

Reports claim Chelsea will continue to pursue Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the next two transfer windows after failing to land their target this summer.

The Blues made no secret of their desire to sign the 22-year-old during the off season. Multiple reports during the summer window suggested it was only a matter of time before he arrived at Stamford Bridge. But the Spanish outfit then upped their asking price as deadline day approached.

Los Nervionenses raised his price tag to £77m and the west Londoners were unwilling to play ball at that level. It has already been suggested that the Euroepan champions are now playing a waiting game.

And The Evening Standard back up claims that the Stamford Bridge outfit still want the France international on board. Thomas Tuchel seems determined to get his man.

And it is said that owner Roman Abramovich will unlock the funds required to get a deal done. That may be in the winter window or next summer but Chelsea are still prioritising the former Bordeaux ace.

Kounde has made it clear he wants to play for Tuchel’s side and was reportedly furious Sevilla blocked his move. But he is now back to work in LaLiga, with two league starts under his belt already this term.

He will look to impress during the first half of the campaign with a view to a winter exit. But it may be that Chelsea hang on until the end of 2021-2022.

Chelsea planning for Kounde arrival

Sevilla transfer guru Monchi revealed last week that there were other clubs interested in the stopper. However, it seems as though Kounde was not interested in moving anywhere else.

“To the first offer for Koundé, we answered with an idea of our own,” he told Orgullo de Nervion, via Sport Witness. “Everyone looks after their own interests, and the club has respected one hundred per cent when there has been interest from other teams. And the player didn’t think it was convenient.”

Chelsea sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham United for £30m towards the end of the transfer window. They were clearly hoping that the Kounde deal would go through.

However, the youngster continues to ply his trade at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. But, if the report is to be believed, it may be only a temporary extension of his time at the club before Chelsea strike.

Tuchel still has plenty of defensive options. The German has Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevor Chalobah at his disposal.

