Fallen England star set to accept Arteta offer of Arsenal ‘return’

Jack Wilshere has thanked Mikel Arteta for offering him the chance to train at Arsenal and hinted he may well take up the offer.

Wilshere, 29, is currently a free agent after being released by Bournemouth in the summer when his short-term deal expired. The midfielder made 17 appearances and scored two goals during a second spell with the Cherries. He had already played 27 times for the club while on loan during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Having come up through the Arsenal youth ranks, Wilshere made 197 Gunners appearances, scoring 14 goals. And that led to 34 England caps over a six-year period.

He was capable of ripping sides apart at times with devastating skill, but the Stevenage-born ace also polarised opinion. With many injury problems over the years, he did not play as much as fans hoped.

And the talented schemer went missing in many games and did not contribute enough defensively. It led to his Emirates exit in 2018 when he signed a three-year deal with West Ham United.

Things did not go to play at the London Stadium, with injuries again hampering his progress. And he left the East End outfit in October 2020, revealing a toxic atmosphere that led to his exit.

He was given another opportunity by Bournemouth but currently finds himself out of work. The former Luton Town youth player believes he is still capable of playing at the top level.

And Arteta recently offered him a chance to keep in shape with the Arsenal players.

Three managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal We picked three out-of-work managers who Arsenal could appoint as Mikel Arteta's successor if he was to be replaced.

“Jack’s a great guy and someone I used to share a dressing room with,” he said. “He’s loved here. Our doors are always open.”

Wilshere eager for Arsenal reunion

Wilshere was grateful for the offer and may well be heading to London Colney to keep in trim.

“I really enjoyed playing with him [Arteta], sharing a dressing room with him and to hear him come out to say that the door is always open is nice,” he said, per football.london.

“I think that it can only help me. Being around good players, training with world-class players and as well just being in a team environment is something that I’m interested in and I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with someone at the club over the next couple of days.”

There has been no talk of the former Gunner making an Arsenal playing return. Fans would love to have his creativity in the ranks after a poor start to the campaign.

Arteta’s charges finally picked up their first points of the season with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

READ MORE: Arteta’s Arsenal approach called into question as loanee suffers sudden injury