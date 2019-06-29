Family of £100m Spurs star spotted house-hunting in Spain

The family of Spurs star Christian Eriksen have reportedly been house hunting in Spain ahead of a possible summer move to Real Madrid.

There has been no shortage of speculation that Eriksen is set to quit Tottenham this summer in search of a move to a more ‘elite’ club.

A report over claimed that the Denmark international was so desperate to leave north London that he ‘packed up his north London house’ even before a disappointing performance in the Champions League final.

Given his poor performance it is possible that his mind was elsewhere during that final, which was seemingly confirmed when he publicly stated his desire to leave less than a week later.

Real Madrid have been repeatedly linked with a move for the former Ajax man, though recent claims have suggested they have gone cold on Eriksen as the LaLiga giants prioritise the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Despite this, The Times report that Eriksen’s family have been spotted house-hunting in Madrid, which certainly adds fuel to suggestions that he could make a move to the Bernabeu.

Atletico perhaps shouldn’t be completely ruled out as they are looking to fill the creative void that Antoine Griezmann’s departure will leave, though at this point James Rodriguez seems to be their priority.

The report claims that Juventus’ interest in Pogba could affect things, as Real are ‘not prepared to enter a bidding war with the Italian club for the France midfielder’ and could turn back to Eriksen.

Despite him having only one year left on his contract, Spurs apparently want £100million to sell the 27-year-old.

