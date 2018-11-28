Manchester United may have grabbed a last-minute winner against Young Boys last night, but the fans are far from happy, all in our forum.

Mourinho’s treatment of Fred is appalling, how is the guy supposed to get any sort of rythm like this?. Does he not realise that every other midfield combination that he has tried this season has failed, so why not try something different for a few games?. Even if it doesn’t work out we won’t be any worse off because we’re fucking garbage as it is anyway.

Blacky

While Rashford has been v poor, JM turning to the bench and crowd and jesticulating every time he makes a mistake is nothing short of a disgrace.

Moral

Plenty of effort, quicker passing but obvious that some players were not on the right wavelength. Disappointed with Martial, Rashford needs a goal. He has hit the keeper with low shots all season, crying out for a lob, more practice needed. Still too many hopeful crosses and not very good at that. Can’t see us getting much further in this competition.

Big K

So Valencia starts and we have a clean sheet? Last season we had the second best defensive record in the league and Valencia started most games.

This season we have one of the worst defensive records in the league and Valencia hasn’t featured at all.

Is this just a coincidence?

Try to be objective if you can😊

happyhurling

@happyhurlin …… Being objective …

(1) you are clearly not, you are biased

(2) you need to know how stats work. Its not enough just to highlight a seeming correlation, you need to establish a causal relationship. In this case, explain why Valencia makes a difference without relying on stats.

(3) You need sufficient sampling for stats to have meaning. How many games in your sampling?

(4) You need to establish the margin of error which in your case is probably 100%

And by your logic that last seasons defensive record was down to the quality of the defence, why then is JM so desperate to strengthen the defence. Is the manager wrong or are you?

MacGuffin

It seems the longer the season goes on and the worse and worse we become there is a direct correlation between the performances of the team and the completely bizarre, barking mad contributions made by good old @happy!.

As this season unravels even more I fear the men in white coats will have to set up camp outside his house in the interests of public safety, and if as expected things do get much worse he will be sharing his Christmas lunch with the rest of the fruit loops in Rampton Secure Hospital!.

Blacky

I don’t understand why Fred was taken off..the only player who was trying to move forward, the only player who was shooting, the only player who was taking risks, how is he going to be part of the team if he is not given a run.

It’s frustrating really, signing a 50m midfield player and still not using him. What’s the point of signing more players if they are not given a chance to play…while the likes of Fellaini and Matic can stroll around the ground and still play the next game 😡

libanski

It’s always the same story, isn’t it? We’re desperately lacking in pretty much every department and rely purely in dumb luck to scrape through each game, if that. Where are we heading? The only hint of direction is the fact that Mourinho has mostly bought big, strong players.

His teams have always relied on plenty of physicality but they’ve also had that bit of inventiveness to unlock defenses and that is something we lack. All teams are extremely organized so you can’t rely solely on brawn over brains to bundle through. It works every now and then but not in the long-run and most definitely not against better opposition. Apart from Mata (who’s desperately lacking in other departments), is there anyone in the squad who we could classify as a ‘clever player’? I don’t think so.

The fast-break we had on 40 minutes was a prime example. The decision making was baffling and no one seemed to know where they or anyone else should be running and in the end the ball was played into a dangerous by Rashford but there was no one there. That’s just one isolated incident but it sums up our lack of understanding and/or direction. There’s no pattern of play and everything is down to chance.

I’m sorry, but that’s not good enough when you’ve had over 2 years, 5 transfer windows and hundreds of millions to spend. It’s not even about winning titles – we were probably due a few lean years – but gradually moving forward instead of standing still in a mire and slowly sink deeper and deeper.

roygbiv

The difference between last night and what’s gone on previously this season is that De Gea looks like he’s coming back into top form. I think that save last night was the first he’s made this season that no other goalie would have.

Last season this type of save was a near weekly feat and the clean sheets followed. Less to do with the defenders in front of him, more about his form.

hookeddevil

De Gea saves Jose! The bottle throwing was bizarre it’s young boys not Barcelona! Having said that it’s better to get a big team in the next round ;they might actually be motivated to perform as they appeared to be against Juventus albeit a lucky win.

He survives again but big tests still to come Southampton arsenal Liverpool.

United_we_win

That goal summed up us and Jose perfectly. A long punt, flick on and somehow the worst player on the pitch managed to find the net. Fred was having a decent game and is the first to get hooked.

We then revert to the beanpole midfield tactics yet again. Is this really what you get for paying a has-been manager 15m a year? Industrial football on a mammoth scale!

Yorkshireman200