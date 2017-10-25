“Wenger has no idea how to get the best out of Walcott”

One Liverpool fan argues that Jurgen Klopp may not be a long-term option, while Pep Guardiola’s ball-gate provokes a golden response from our readers.

This does seem to summarise us under Klopp in the transfer window doesn’t it? He’s obviously taking a risk by leaving us short and not bringing in reinforcements, but for him it’s worth it in the long term. Taking such a stance could certainly be argued for given the dross we’ve signed in the last few decades. I know people will argue Klopp himself has brought in the likes of Klavan who don’t seem up to much (though he was bought on the cheap), but it’s clear Klopp won’t budge on his particular demands for what he wants in a player, i.e. talent AND hunger. Look at what Klopp said on signing Klavan:

‘I know that he is not only a very good player but the type of mentality and person who is coming here to fight and to win.’

‘He has had chances to move to some very big clubs but showed loyalty to Augsburg and now we’ve beaten some big teams for him to come here. I think he has made a great decision!’

No manager is obviously like for like, but the above does sound very Houllier like. Remember when he brought in Diouf over Anelka because he deemed Diouf as hungrier and Houllier felt justified in making the change? We obviously saw how that went & Klopp needs to be careful here – due diligence is good, but he can’t get too stubborn. I don’t actually think then that Klopp thinks he can coach the likes of our defenders and make them better – if Klopp simply can’t find the very particular kind of player he wants that would run through walls for him he will not buy anyone if he can’t find such players. . No signing is better than a bad signing.

Look why Moreno is partly back in favour – he may not be supremely talented but he will run through walls for Klopp and until he can find a more talented Moreno, he won’t change things, and mustn’t see Robertson as ready yet. Again we see the hunger attribute trumping all others. Hence extra help from the scouts is an absolute necessity.

In this sense, Klopp is not actually an idealist. He is simply waiting until the time comes whereby he has his own players who he can call his own and thus they will be the only ones who can deliver the type of football he wants. (Part of this may also be because having more control over transfers is something Klopp is not used to and hence he’s perhaps playing safe having the increased responsibilty). To Klopp, he’s in a transitional period in which he is creating a team in his own image. But getting 4th last season has now raised expectations and hence Klopp’s recent frustration and bemoaning of the club’s stature and history and our young players feeling intimidated by it. But Klopp has to deal with all this, and will obviously need help.

It’s interesting though that when Klopp was unveiled many said he didn’t need big money and that he made the team a star. Well granted he made us better than the sum of our parts last year, where are all these bargain players that are potential world beaters? He’s spent relatively big money on Mané, Salah, Wijnaldum, Keita, and Ox. Doesn’t this just stress that actually managers are not messiahs of transfers and ultimately need a big help from their scouts and recruitment teams? Sure Klopp self identified the likes of Matip, Karius & Klavan for cheap money (because he knows the Bundesliga), but he obviously has a finite resource. He needs more options from the club and quick.

This is where FSG need to wake up – rather than thinking Klopp is a messiah and giving him contract extensions, they need to support him in a resource sense as much as a financial one. Otherwise Klopp may not be around for the long term that he’s currently planning for.

Mikus

I had this discussion at the weekend, Balotelli was signed as a last resort because we couldn’t get who we wanted and he was available, the club were and still are slated for that decision, but the people doing the slating are suggesting we should have taken the same approach in the summer. Someone also question why we got rid of Sakho, if the stories are to be believed and he was acting how he was, then keeping him just gives the message to the other players that the behaviour is to be tolerated and it is okay for everyone, surely after 4th last season, he deserves a full season to see where we end up, all is not rosy at the moment but it is not as doom and gloom as many make out.

Glass half empty and we are 9th, playing badly and the defence is awful.

Glass half full and we have played City, Spurs, Utd and Arsenal in the first 9 and are still only 3 points off 4th. 12 of the 16 conceded have been in 3 poor games, apart from those 4 conceded in 6 doesn’t seem so bad.

Paxman

Guardiola brands match ball unacceptable after Wolves win

Was it square or something?

Banjo_chuckers

The guy has very high standards. And the crappy lightweight Mitre ball from Sports Direct just doesn’t cut it!

Mark_ozzy

This is funny. I was watching the United – Swansea match with my 11year old son and he said in disbelief, ‘Are they using a Mitre ball?’

adriansmooth

Wally Walcott with yet another dire performance… what a joke. 140k a week for a guy that can’t even control the ball under his spell, awful first touch. When he has space he just runs and aimlessly whacks it in as if he just wants to get rid. Awful…

the bsm walk

He needs to go, its a shame as i think at the beginning there was a decent player wanting to blossom into a star. Lack of playing time, being played out on teh right as opposed to be using on left to cut in or through the middle have ruined him. Then he had the major injury to his knee in a season where he was on fire, lets not forget that. scoring and assisting as we all knew he could. I do feel for theo, he has been constantly let down by his body but more importantly by a manager who had no idea how to get best out of him.

Everton or Southampton would be a good move for him next, but he needs to make that move for his own career more than anything.

AndyC

I actually feel sorry for him because Clouseau has ruined his career but it looks as if the longer he stays at Arsenal the worse he is going to get. Its pointless him staying at Arsenal I doubt we would get £7million for him but whatever we get plus the wages saving we would be better off. Tragic that someone who had a bright future has lost their entire career. It seems every player Wenger has bought from Soton Wenger has ruined them. We have a bright crop of youngsters coming through who have not yet been coached by Wenger, we need to get rid of the fool before he gets hold of them and ruins their careers as well.

The Oracle

Regulation win against a team who neither had the personnel or the cojones to knock the skin off the proverbial rice pudding tonight,but it’s still job well done and hopefully no bloody injuries which in itself would be a miracle the way Bobby Madley just allowed that South Korean prick Ki to basically kick Martial at will.The dirty f***er should have got a yellow card for his first challenge on Martial early in the game,which was a shocker.

Thought McTominay and Tuanzebe grew into the game well and both could be pleased with themselves and should definitely start again in the next round.

Of course Lingard will get the headlines for his two goals which were excellent in both their creation and in the finishing,pity he can only really do it in cup games such as this when the opposition is invariably weakened and playing with much less than 100% intensity.Only one Premier League goal scored in over 15 months against relegated Middleborough last season tells it’s own story I’m afraid.

On the negative side Blind was about as much use as a chocolate fireguard at left wing back and Lindelof is so bad he is permanently shaking like a sh**ting dog!.The thing that is really winding me up about him is his complete lack of aggression and intensity.His pathetic idea of closing down an opponent is basically to just stand 5 yards off the man on the ball with his hands behind his back because he looks sh*t scared of getting hit by the ball.In doing so he has absolutely no effect on what the opponent wants to do with the ball whatsoever,either when its being crossed into our box or it’s getting a shot away.That is really poor and cowardly as well.

Quite where he goes from here I don’t know now because Tuanzebe looks a safer bet than him by miles and Rojo will be back soon as well to further push him down the pecking order.

Blacky

Lindelof is just way short of confidence and English football experience, exactly the same as vidic, evra and de Gea were. He’s trying to be a calm, composed defender but the speed of the game is catching him out and he’s changing his mind half way through a decision. Which resulted in his completely missed header at Huddersfield and his weird scissor kick mis hit of the ball last night when it looked like he was going to chest it down, which almost led to a Swansea goal. I hope he can sort it out because I thought he grew into the game and will be better with some more confidence and experience. But I agree that Tuanzebe looks a better option right now.

Happy hurling