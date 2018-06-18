Fans call for mocked Ronaldo bust to return after replacement is unveiled

The mocked Cristiano Ronaldo bust that was ridiculed worldwide has been replaced, only for fans to call for the old one to return.

Sculptor Emanuel Santos’ original creation (above) was likened to former Arsenal and Sunderland striker Niall Quinn and The Head from CITV show Art Attack.

The wonky smile and asymmetrical eyes bore very little resemblance to the Real Madrid and Portugal superstar.

Santos spent three weeks crafting his masterpiece and it was unveiled at Madeira airport when it was renamed in Ronaldo’s honour in March 2017.

But now Santos’ newest version has been given pride of place and was unveiled on Friday – the same day that the forward stunned Spain with a hat-trick in a 3-3 World Cup draw.

(Pic from PA Images)

The new version does actually look like the 33-year-old former Manchester Unted star, although not everyone is happy about it.

An online petition has been launched to have the heavily mocked previous version put back in place, according to the report in The Sun.

The petition, on peticaopublica.com, is titled ‘Petition for the immediate return of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust to Madeira airport’.

It calls the original bust ‘an attraction for our island’ and said its substitute was completely unacceptable.