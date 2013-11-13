Fans must back Wolves pack

In the two years that I’ve been writing this column, each piece has contained a distinct semantic field of negativity. The last two seasons haven’t been a lot of fun for Wolves fans, so it wasn’t hard to broadcast a downbeat view of goings-on down at the Molineux.

But this year has been different: where before I’d write ‘drab’, this year I’m writing ‘exciting’, substituting ‘poor’ for ‘excellent’ and, crucially, ‘defeat’ for ‘win’.

We are, on the whole, playing so well and earning so many favourable results that I’m having to look harder and harder for negatives to write about. But then out FA Cup draw at Oldham put the ammunition in my pen – our form in cup competitions. Yes, that’ll do.

We’ve played four cup games this year and we have zero wins within 90 minutes. Each game has been against opposition that we should beat comfortably, but we’ve just not been able to transfer league form in to other competitions. The Johnstone’s Paint Trophy defeat to Notts County is still a point of irritation for me, I’d quite fancied a trip to Wembley and I thought we had a good chance of getting there through this lower league trophy opportunity.

Oh, and our central midfield sometimes gets overrun.

But that’s it. It’s been a month since my last piece and that’s all the badness I could squeeze out of the Molineux sponge.

Yes, we probably should have lost at Carlisle and we didn’t play particularly well, but let’s keep things in perspective: our last five league games have seen three wins and two draws and the only reason we’re not top of the league is because of Leyton Orient’s phenomenal start. We’re 13 points clear of sixth place already and it’s a long season – I still reckon we’ll win it.

So, with everything seemingly in good condition on the pitch, I’ll move on to the hot topic of Jamie O’Hara.

I wasn’t at many games at the tail-end of last season, so perhaps the O’Hara saga passed me by a little, but there seem to be many threads to this yarn: the fact that he’s a reminder of the bad old days, his vast wages and, most crucially, his desire and attitude. Last season left a lot of scars on the hearts of a lot of people, but things are better now.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I would never deny anybody their right to protest, but I would never boo any single player in a Wolves shirt, and I hope that the majority share this view.

He’s still here and he’s back in the manager’s plans, so let’s get on with it. If we can get back the player who helped us survive relegation in 2010/11, then we’ll have a quite a midfielder on our books. I still think that he’s playing in the shop window, but if he’s on £40,000 a week let’s at least get something from him.

We have a new acquisition, Michael Jacobs. He is a player of whom I know nothing, but if he has an impact similar to that of James Henry then I’ll be happy. Logic tells me that Jacobs is a possible replacement to the likely-to-be departing Bakary Sako in January.

Sako leaving wasn’t something that was worrying me back in October. But given his level of performance recently, he would leave quite a hole to fill – when he turns it on, he’s clearly a class apart from everyone else.

Leyton Orient have a tricky game against Preston at the weekend, so there is chance that we could make some ground on the leaders. A win over Notts County would see us open up a seven point gap between ourselves and Peterborough.

We might not always win pretty, but we’re winning – that’s all that matters. Onwards and upwards n’ all that.

By Karl Sears, FanZone's Wolves blogger.