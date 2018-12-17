Fans plead with Man Utd to end the humiliation and sack Mourinho

Manchester United fans reflect on yet another lacklustre display, while our Liverpool readers analyse their huge win in Your Says of the Day.

Took 2 of the 3 players off that actually did any running.

Board must be waiting until CL is mathematically impossible so it’s cheaper to sack him. Can be the only reason. It’s just Groundhog Day.

manthistle

It makes me sick to my stomach watching United park the bus… and it’s not even working. Mourinho doesn’t have anything to offer he is a very useless coach that has no mission or vision for this great club. He has done enough damage. Sack this clown right away ..

the MartialArt

F ing hell 36 attempts by Liverpool! Just seen that now sigh bury this manager tonight

united_we_win

Fully deserved. We lack any form of identity. No one knows what anyone else is doing. Liverpool were very well drilled. Our lot looked as if they just met in the car park for the first time. Can’t keep doing that.

We were in the match up until the second goal but we just lack any ideas.

Bed wetters will be in their element.

Alfie07

Mourinho, give us a Merry Christmas and just F*ck off!! Your destroying our club, your clueless with all the changes in the team. You cannot build a house from that. Maybe that why your still living in a hotel!! Just check out and go back to Spain or Italy, but far far faaaaar away from Manchester. At least everybody here has the result right by saying that Liverpool would win today with ease.

loney_striker

We were not in the match at any point. A flattering scoreline. Should have been more. Please wake me up from this nightmare. Was that Cardiff or Man Utd? Nobody, least of all Jose, expects salvation from this. Now it’s all about Woodward and the ailing Board. Cut the cost. End this humiliation. Send Mourinho

the MartialArt

Has there ever been a more predictable ‘performance’ and result in a game such as this in our history?. It was all just so inevitable, even when we somehow got back to 1-1 and the final scoreline actually flatters us not them.

We are nothing more than a limp, pathetic, leaderless rabble right from the very top down to the very bottom and I can’t even be arsed to dig out any individuals today because none of them are worth the effort.

Other than a goalkeeping error we were never a threat on their goal and considering the wages they are on and the transfer expenditure that has been wasted heads just have to roll. It’s just a case of when it happens rather than if, simple as that.

blacky

Once again I don’t understand the over-the-top reaction here. Other than the eternal optimist bedwetters, most here predicted a Liverpool win. The team hasn’t been playing well all season, not even against small clubs, so it’s unlikely they’d suddenly change today. And we know Jose prefers the negative approach. And we know the limitations of individual players.

Sorry to have to say it, but this was pretty much par for the course in my view.

MacGuffin

I see Mourinho also marvelled at the merit if Robertson, something a few of us were called out for during the week.

Puts Shaw to shame.

ED and JM is a match made in hell and today was anything but heavenly as Pool with 36 attempts to our 6 climbed back to the top of the pile….

We are a sick show.

moral

Got what we deserved with that line up and substitutions. It’s clear that the manager just wants out. During the week he even said he has not had any time to work on the tactics. Looks that way, I said it before all Jose does is pick the team nothing tactical or coaching which is evident during the game. Where were his mad dogs today? Time to blame someone else

fatrooney

Look at Southampton. Didn’t like the way it was going with Hughes, sacked him. Replaced him with a modern manager and the style and results are showing signs of improvement. Pretty sure that to a man they have a worse squad than Utd. Point being a modern approach and some actual coaching to play a style of football can reap rewards. Mourinho has to change his style of man management, coaching and tactics or leave. What he is doing is out of touch with modern football.

hookeddevil

Shaqiri is without a doubt the buy of the summer. Can’t believe he cost only £13m

songman

Fabihno man of the match and he’s really coming on now

We are hitting form now. Excellent performance

Huge win. Totally dominated all over the pitch

Sean the Sailor

At last we do Utd. Great win, great team performance.

Worst Utd team i’ve seen in 20 years.

Fabinho superb, MOM.

Mane was driving at their defence brilliantly but the final pass awful, shame really , hopefully this will improve.

I am on a high, yahoooooooooooooooooooooooo!!

liverlad

Congrats to Clyne. I didn’t think he’d be able to handle the intensity of a match like this after so long out, but he did really well. Fabinho, Robbo and Firmino were great. Yes, Ali at fault for their goal, luckily it didn’t cost us in the end. The advantage of squad depth shown again and Shaq has to be the bargain of the season.

Dark days for Man U fans. They must be sickened by the lack of ambition shown by their team today. Not that I feel sorry for them 😉

nediarb2

I personally still see Clyne as our best RB. I know he isn’t as comfortable on the ball as TAA going forward but he’s a natural defender and that’s what I want first and foremost from my defenders.

That said, what a brilliant game. Nothing sweeter than beating Utd. We dominated from start to finish and even gifted them a goal to keep it interesting for the watching public. 🙂 Then when we had had enough, we just killed them off.

Since the Napoli game it seems as though Klopp has finally released the handbrake and I’m starting to recognise the rampaging team of last season again.

Loved it…Peace

davinci

One of the most one sided games I’ve seen in a long time. No ambition from Utd whatsoever.

Great job from Shaq, he’s going to be a real weapon against teams that sit, and the last couple seasons thats often been a problem for us.

Fabinho did well, we needed that extra physicality against Matic, Lukaku and Failani. He’s not a one trick pony either, Utd put little to no pressure on him on the ball, and he made them pay with some great passes, and could have even scored on another day.

Had a good laugh, watching Mourinho on the bench when we scored the second goal, after the trash talking before the game. But to be fair he’s shown class and praised us after.

Didn’t feel like a big win though, the gap between Utd and ourselves is so big these days. Good win, now on to the next one.

j c

What a game, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game against Utd where we have been so dominant.

We had more shots in the game than Man Utd have point in the league, and every outfield player for Liverpool had an attempt at goal.

To be honest I think Wolves will give us a sterner test than Utd.

Everyone was amazing. well done Shaq, but for me my man of the match was Robertson Carlos, what a player, his is tenacious and fast, never gives up, what a player!

mwake

That has got to be one of the most dominant games we’ve had against utd in the last few years. Up there with the 3-0 win at Old trafford when luis suarez scored. I thought everyone played well. Hopwfully jose stays at utd for a long long time. Satisying win. 😊

redsforever

That’s the second school boy error I’ve seen Alison make. Too often he lingers on the ball which gives me palputations! It’s almost as if he is too confident!

tomk

All keepers make mistakes. I think he’s absolutely brilliant and I like that he’s not easily phased.

I too expect Wolves to give us a sterner test. They are on the back of 3 straight wins and have some good players. Being away from home in this will add even more of a challenge to the mix. I am just hoping that the lads forget about the great win against Utd and focus entirely on getting ready for the next opportunity to win 3 more points.

MrMakaveli

In the last few weeks Alison has helped his team mates get important victories yesterday it was his team mates who helped him out.

Some people wanted Fab at RB instead of Clyne great decision from Klopp to play Fab in the middle & trust Clyne to do a decent job.

Two of our cheaper buys stood out yesterday Robertson Carlos & the Shaq just goes to show its not all about big money signings.

We go again time for that cup final mentality in the league games now. Even if we don`t win the league lets not make it easy for city.

AK