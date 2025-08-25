Liverpool supporters were quick to praise sensational teenager Rio Ngumoha after his dramatic winner at Newcastle on Monday evening, while there was even a call to abandon the club’s continued chase for Alexander Isak and instead bolster a ‘frail’ Reds backline that struggled yet again.

Just four days before his 17th birthday, Ngumoha was thrown on by Arne Slot in the 96th minute as the Reds searched for a winner after letting a two-goal lead slip against the 10-man hosts on Tyneside.

Arne Slot’s men had led through goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike before Anthony Gordon then saw red for Newcastle after a VAR review.

However, Newcastle fought back to level courtesy of strikes from Bruno Guimaraes and young substitute Will Osula before Ngumoha’s heroics in stoppage-time.

And, commenting on Reddit, Liverpool fans were full of ppraisee for the Reds’ teenage starlet but were scathing about another oor defensive performance – something that might need a quck fix before next Minday’s transfer deadline.

User KJPicard24 stated: “Liverpool don’t need Isak, they need to stop leaking goals. 2 again tonight and from a team down to ten men no less and without their usual goal threat on top. Exciting for the neutrals, but they won’t hold the title like this.”

scottqwert also commented: “Such a sensational finish, to have that composure at 16 in such a moment. Insane.”

Rude-Lavishness2428 added: “Incredible. All that money spent yet it’s a child that wins it for them. What a moment. The best goals are the ones from unlikely sources.”

FoxyProphet said: “Was anyone else thinking, what the hell is a 16 year old doing coming on. Shows what I know. Absolutely delighted for the kid.”

julesharvey1 also stated: “What a goal for Rio, he was so calm. Kerkez poor tonight and Konate seems like he is thinking of Madrid already.”

bicboibean said: “don’t let us winning distract you from the fact that we bottled a 2-0 lead to 10 men. shocking performance.”

ThePotatoZone also stated: “Wow, smash and grab. I guess that’s what title winners do when not at their best!”

ThatTrashPlayer also said: “Liverpool defense got some serious question marks, this early into the season and they conceding goals left right and center, this needs to be sorted out by the international break.”

And finally, Dawn_Smith also commented: “I kept saying that we didn’t look good during pre-season and that we were defensively frail. Got downvoted to hell.

“We cannot be conceding 2 goals to 10 men after scoring 2. Bournemouth was a warning and we’ve had not kept a clean sheet in ages.

“We’re just getting bailed out by late goals but it won’t be long before it haunts us.”

