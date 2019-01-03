Fans say Man City will target overhyped Liverpool man; Solskjaer riding his luck at United

Liverpool fans preview tonight’s clash with Man City and say Trent Alexander-Arnold could be targeted, while Man Utd fans have mixed opinions on Old Gunnar Solskjaer, all in our forum.

Really find this one a difficult one to predict. I think City will have to come out and ‘go for it’ and I can certainly see them winning, but I can also see us winning either by taking them on toe-to-toe or playing conservatively and hitting on the break….but I can also see a draw as well. OK, that’s just stated the bleeding obvious, but the point of this post is that what is going to be important to our title chances is how we react to a loss if that’s what occurs.

If we’d been offered the position, at the beginning of December, of being 4 points ahead at the top of the PL, with a comparable goal difference and having played all the other teams in the top 6 away from home….we’d have all grabbed it in an instant. Therefore it’s so vital that the management and team can look at our position on Friday morning – whatever the points difference is – and take it as a positive and still treat it as a platform to push on from. We can’t let it become a negative to drag us down in the second half of the season.

Red Herring

If we manage to beat them then it means much more than just a ten points lead. City players believed that they were part of the best team to grace the PL and there was a sort of swagger about them when they came to Anfield earlier this year. Three matches later they were made to look second best. Pep even came to get a draw this season.

A smash and grab would be very good but beat them fair and square and their wings are clipped.

captkirk

Our toughest test to date…

City will be pumped up on steroids for this game..It may be our first loss..the first goal will be vital…

Trent and Robertson need to avoid being pinned back..

Need every player to be on form unlike against Arsenal were we were very sloppy giving away the ball cheaply. Thankfully the Arsenal defence were not good enough unlike City who will punish any sloppy play.

If we can control the midfield better we have a chance and if our front players are up for it then anything is possible.

Isotonic

I wish Jurgen wouldn’t talk up DeBryne so much. Anyhow, Come on the Redmen, we can win this. Ynwa

Sanj1

Notorious, Djimi Traore has a champions league medal with us. Does that make him a legend too? LOL

And let us be very clear here. This thread was never about ‘the team’ or how Hendo fits in it (or doesn’t). This thread is about Henderson as an individual and an assessment of his ability as a footballer, on a game by game basis. Nothing else.

If you guys were being honest, you would admit that Henderson is really non-essential personnel. This doesn’t make him a liability; just not an essential member of the team. For example, how gutted were you when you didn’t see Henderson in the starting line ups v Utd and Arsenal? Were you worried at all? I wasn’t. Imagine that had been Salah, VVD, or even Mane, I’m sure you’d be wondering if they had an injury or something.

No one was concerned that Hendo didn’t start, and as I’ve said before, I have no problem with him being a squad player and coming on when the game is won, or adding an extra body to help protect a lead or waste time. Being a regular starter or first choice pick has always been my issue with him. And for 2 reasons.

1. Because he is a player of limited footballing ability.

2. If he was the best option, I knew we weren’t really good enough to win/challenge consistently.

Songman, my rating of Hendo isn’t based solely on this season, so I’m not sure why you are mentioning Fabinho. In terms of quality, I don’t think Gini or Milner are that much better than Hendo tbh – but I would pick them ahead of him. Truth is, over the 8 years, Hendo has NEVER put in a performance like Fabinho did v Utd. It’s simply beyond him.

Against Arsenal, he came on when the game was won and didn’t have to do much – not doing much is where he comes into his own. No pressure. And from what I saw, I’d rate it as a 6 out of 10 performance (I do wonder if the ball has actually come back down yet from his volley-shot that seemed to be on a trajectory for Saturns rings).

Anyway…

Hendo-Watch so far: 5/10, 4/10, 5/10, 6.5/10, 5.5/10, 6.5/10, 5/10, 7/10, 7/10, 6/10…Peace

I think it will represent the team that best suits the task and falls in line with the usual conditions during a busy time.

I think there is a very good chance Hendo will start. Is the 4231 with Wijnaldum and Fabinho solid enough yet to be played in such a massively intense game where the opposition will press us very hard. When Fabinho has struggled for us, it’s been when he’s pressed for the ball the most. He’s coming along well but City will be a whole new level of challenge for him, so I’m torn on whether Id start him or Hendo.

I think I’d go with :

Trent – Lovren – Van Dijk – Robertson

Wijnaldum – Fabinho

Shaqiri – Firmino – Mane

Salah

Maybe that’s a bit too gung-ho, or maybe we’ll punch a hole in their face.

MrMakaveli

I know he’s young but I think TAA is over-hyped. Defensively, I don’t think he has a defenders instinct. He often seems to be lagging behind when we are being countered and, my personal bugbear, is when defenders turn their backs on shots/crosses. Truly p*sses me off – and he does this quite a lot.

Compared to Robertson on the other side, you can see why sides tend to attack us down our right. I think they recognise TAA as the weak link in our defence.

Going forward, he is better, but again, I think his passing etc has been over-hyped. More often than not his passing/crossing is quite poor. But he’s young and I hope he develops into a top quality RB. But he definitely isn’t there yet….Peace

Davinci

He has long ways to go alright. He is hyped a lot but he’s also criticized a lot and no comparison with Robertson is ever going to go well. He can be quite handy on his day. I think his best attributes are probably technically based. I don’t think Rb is right for him but I’m not sure he’s good enough to get into the team anywhere else. I myself have said on here a long time ago that there is a bit of Gerrard in him. Young players will show flashes of quality before they can work to both improve and gain consistency and he’ll hopefully do this over the next few years.

He played really well against city in one of last seasons games. In at least one other though they focused on him and he struggled. They absolutely will focus him again but I hope he has a good day because he’ll have to be at his best, defensively.

MrMakaveli

Davinci, he is young yes and will develop. Just turned 20, still living with his parents, rated as the world’s most valuable full back (transfer value) and playing for Liverpool and England….wow!!!

Playing alongside the likes of VVD, Henderson :), Milner etc guiding him on the field and Klopp and co guiding him in training and we will see this kid develop, I think, into a full timer for England and Liverpool.

Yes, he has his deficiencies (mostly tactical) but show me a finished article at 20 and I’ll show my arse on the East Lancs.

Rob Forth Worth TX

Thankfully he has youth on his side and plenty of time to improve. He has been over-hyped by many on here in particular. I think he’ll struggle to even be a regular in a couple of years.

Here’s his problem…. He isn’t a natural right back and is probably more suited to an attacking midfield role. He won’t be put in there, at least in the short term by Klopp and will be left as a full back. He’s too good to be loaned out for the time being and won’t get the opportunity to develop his attacking midfield skills at Liverpool.

Klopp will continue to build the squad and it will get tougher for him. The main thing he has going for him is his age and scope to improve. He also has a great attitude which helps but he’ll need it in my opinion.

Bofa

Great result in the end with an away win and clean sheet. Like many have said, there’s still a bit of a way to go especially in defence. Some pros and cons from my side:

Pros – Rashford, Lindelof, Herrera, Martial and Pogba look completely different animals right now. Also, we are playing the right way.

Cons – Valencia isn’t pushing up enough as a RB and Malta isn’t dynamic enough at RW, making our right pretty much useless moving forward. Sanchez looks like an NBA player from Space Jam – completely drained of all football ability since he joined us. Hoping it’s just until he finds a goal but his general play yesterday was abysmal (bar the assist).

I’m stupidly feeling a little confident of getting a point at Spurs – hopefully Fergie will help Ole set up the team in the right way to get a result.

Sympathy for the Devils

That was a good 3 pts last night, these are the sort of games that are hard to win. When I saw the Newcastle lineup with 5 players across the back & 4 midfielders in front of them we were in for a tuff night. United had two walls in front of them for most of the 90mins. Rashford free kicks are getting more like Ronaldo’s every game. They a hell for a keeper, who said Lukaku’s first touch is bad that’s all he needed for his goal. Rashford is learning very fast from Ole, just a few days ago Ole said that he must be calmer in front of goal & he took his goal very well.

Sanchez did fine but looks a bit rusty, he needs games & is a dangerous player to come against. The Ref was poor Shelvey should have seen red after his tackle on Pogba, he could have hurt Pogba badly. There were other things he let go in favour of Newcastle. Hasn’t Lindelof come on fantastic.

Loving watching United again, thanks Ole

theMartialArt

HH – Ole seems happy to let the players go out and do their own thing. He has a system and formation etc but he seems happy for them to rotate positions and improvise. Jose was much more structured. We are also playing quicker football under ole – with and without possession.

We press up the pitch and try to win the ball back early, rather than retreating into defensive positions.

It will be interesting to see how we fare against better opposition, but we have done ok against the better teams under Jose and they attack us more which should suit us. It will be a case of whoever takes their chances I would imagine.

Good to watch though and Ole has injected some life into the club.

Alfie07

Attack is the best defence. Why shift focus playing in our half when we are not a good defensive side. We are top heavy,throw the kitchen sink at opponents with a high press. Mourinho spent 400 big ones and still couldnt fix our defence. He is a conman of the highest order,he is worse than LVG. So glad he has crawled back to his stoneage philosophy cage. Man United and Mourinho was the perfect mismatch.

I am with Rooney on managers,Klopp was the perfect match for Man United,the same dna.

Zico

Wasn’t significantly different to a performance under Mourinho though was it N1xer? I mean, we struggle to break a team down under Mourinho and it’s Mourinho’s fault, last night we struggled and someone implied it was Benitez’s fault.

I think Solskjær has definitely imbued a sense of something in the players, but he’s definitely riding his luck. Matic, Herrera, Shaw and a few others were just as one dimensional as ever and why the f*ck he picked Valencia, even over Darmian, is beyond me. With Phil Jones our only CB option last night, I’d have thought we might have brought Tuanzebe and TFM back from wherever the f*ck they are – perhaps now is their time. His team selection for the next game will be interesting – will he keep Lukaku in and drop Martial or start Martial again? By the way, who the f*ck is Emily Ratajkowski?

jm1502

The only difference between what we were serving up under Mourinho and last night JM was that there seems to be a bit of belief that we could and should be beating teams like Newcastle. We’re no doubt short and there are question marks over a lot of the squad and players you mention. But that won’t be changed until we have a new manager and a few transfer windows. So i don’t see the point dragging it up every time we struggle. I’m just happy we’re beating teams we should be beating again.

I picked her because i thought everyone would know who she was. She’s constantly running around in her birthday suit in every thing she does. Wouldn’t be my number one pick in fairness but i mentioned her thinking everyone would know her. Can see i f*cked that one up! Next time we’re putting in a sh*t performance you should google her mate. Might ease the pain a little

n1xer