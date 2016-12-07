Fans select most likely destination for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele looks set to be a man in demand next summer – and TEAMtalk’s readers have decided which club they can most see the hotshot signing for.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the Bhoys in a bargain deal over the summer, the Scottish champions paying Fulham a development fee – reported to be just £5million – for his services.

Since then, the France Under-21 striker has gone from strength to strength, having gone on to score 17 goals in 29 appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season.

The player has been linked with a string of Premier League clubs next summer, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola refusing to rule out a move a striker he branded ‘exceptional’ when asked earlier this week.

But when asked: ‘Which club will Dembele be playing for next season?’ TEAMtalk’s readers were clear where they see his future being.

After just over 2,000 results, the results are in…

Liverpool 33%

Man Utd 13%

Tottenham 12%

Arsenal 9%

Man City 7%

A further 7% predicted Dembele to sign for one of Real Madrid, PSG or Bayern Munich – with whom the striker – has also been linked, while a significant 19% of you fully expected him to continue his education at Celtic Park next term.

