‘Fantastic’ Mane has had huge impact at Liverpool – Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has talked up the impact summer signing Sadio Mane has made at Liverpool.

Mane joined Liverpool in a £30million move from Southampton this summer and has impressed immediately, scoring twice and creating a further three goals in four appearances.

The Senegal international has been a major factor in the Reds promising start to their first full campaign under Klopp, as analysed in this piece on their attacking options.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Coutinho said.

“He’s very quick, he’s got very good feet, so that helps us to create a lot of chances to score.

“But it’s not just him but as we saw in the game with Daniel (Sturridge), (Roberto) Firmino and (Adam) Lallana up there too.”

On Friday Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea coming off the back of a 4-1 demolition of champions Leicester.

Coutinho was rested for the encounter at Anfield following his exploits with the Brazil national team, and watched on from the bench as the Reds produced a “virtually perfect” attacking display.

“It was an excellent performance by the team,” Coutinho told .

“Everyone played very well, we did what the manager asked us to do. Everyone was very committed from the outset and we got a great result against a great team.

“Attacking we were virtually perfect so it was a great game that gives us confidence.

“We’re on the right track, we’ve started the season well. Of course we’ve dropped points, but the competition is very long. We’ve beaten teams that, theoretically, will be up there fighting for the title so that boosts our confidence.”