‘Far better team than Man Utd’ – Ten Hag told two brutal reasons why Tottenham are superior

A former Premier League and international manager pointed to two specific signings when detailing why Tottenham are a ‘far better team than Manchester United’, and Erik ten Hag did not escape criticism either.

One look at results this season suggests Tottenham and Man Utd are moving in opposite directions. Spurs look a team transformed under Ange Postecoglou and are once again among the most pleasing sides on the eye.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are out of the League Cup, out of Europe and struggling in the Premier League. Prior to Tuesday’s clash with Aston Villa, United had lost 13 of 26 matches across all competitions this season.

Tottenham also boast one of the finest club stadiums in the country, while Old Trafford has been left to decay.

The two clubs have also experienced wildly contrasting fortunes in the transfer market of late.

The likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have made huge impacts at Spurs.

By contrast, Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score a Premier League goal, while it’s looking increasingly certain Jadon Sancho and Antony will never prove value for money.

Now, according to former manager, Gordon Strachan, the signings of Maddison at Spurs and Mason Mount at Man Utd indicate why the two teams are moving in different directions.

Strachan – who played for United between 1984-89 – also claimed Ten Hag must shoulder some of the blame given his propensity for selecting two holding midfielders.

With Bruno Fernandes occupying the No 10 role in Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 system, Mount had been earmarked for one of the two holding roles prior to his injury woes. In Strachan’s eyes, it’s a position Mount does not have the capability to play.

Mount not a difference maker like Maddison – Strachan

“Mason Mount is one of those players who waits for people to come to him, rather than taking the ball and being a difference maker and taking players on with the ball at his feet,” said Strachan (as quoted by the Mirror).

“That’s the difference between him and Maddison; Maddison looks for contact, looks to take players on and make things happen.

“The days of two sitting midfielders and a No 10 are getting to be obsolete because football moves on so quickly.

“If you want to be a top team, you need two midfielders that can think, they can intercept and then use their imagination to hurt opposition teams in a multitude of different ways.

“That’s where Tottenham are a far better team than Manchester United.”

