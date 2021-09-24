Moshiri chat yields breakthrough as Benitez confirms Everton January plans

Rafa Benitez has revealed that he has discussed potential January signings with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

The Toffees had to operate with a limited budget in the summer due to Financial Fair Play regulations. They brought in Andros Townsend, Salomon Rondon and Asmir Begovic on free transfers.

The one player they did spend money on was English winger Demarai Gray. He arrived at Goodison Park from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £1.6m.

Benitez has got Everton playing well in the Premier League, despite their reduced spending. They have picked up ten points from five games while also scoring ten goals.

Townsend and Gray have been particularly impressive in wide areas. They both managed to get on the scoresheet in the recent 3-1 win over Burnley at home.

Everton fans will be hoping the club can spend more in the January transfer window.

Benitez seems to have suggested that will be the case, declaring Moshiri is ‘very keen’ to better the side.

The Spaniard was asked at a press conference if there will be funds in the winter. He replied: “Yeah, I think so. I had that conversation yesterday with Mr Moshiri. It’s just to be sure we do things the right way, they are very keen to spend the money and improve the team.

“The idea and the plan was very clear before, and we couldn’t do it for different reasons.

“I can read the newspapers, I can watch the TV but especially the local newspapers and know what fans want. Hopefully, we can be ready for the next transfer window.”

The Toffees were rumoured to be in the market for a new right-back. First-choice defender Seamus Coleman is reaching the twilight years of his career and Jonjoe Kenny isn’t viewed as a solid replacement.

One player they could now turn to is Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since his Tottenham contract was terminated by mutual consent on deadline day.

Liverpool Echo write that a move for Aurier has already been discussed among Everton officials.

They are also monitoring Donny van de Beek’s situation at Man Utd. He has failed to have the desired impact in England so far and could be available for loan.

Everton complete James Rodriguez sale

The Toffees have recently reduced their wage bill by offloading Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old was told he was surplus to requirements on Merseyside following Benitez’s arrival.

He was linked with a summer move to Porto which ultimately failed to go through.

James has now joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee. He will work under former PSG boss Laurent Blanc in the Middle East.

