Farhad Moshiri reveals how he feels Carlo Ancelotti let Everton down

Farhad Moshiri has opened up on Carlo Ancelotti’s shock decision to quit Everton by claiming that it caused “big, big disruption” to the club.

The club’s majority shareholder, speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday morning, admits the Toffees have gone through a “difficult” period in searching for Ancelotti’s replacement. However, that all changed when former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez was handed the reins.

Benitez was handed the job on a three-year contract on Wednesday, and Moshiri believes the 61-year-old is the right man to deliver success.

However, it would appear that Ancelotti’s decision to walk-out on Everton on June 1 left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Moshiri told talkSPORT: “It’s been difficult.

“We went to great effort to get Carlo and the sudden [decision to leave] disrupted the club and we had made our plan.

July 1 Transfer Chatter - Man Utd look for Pogba replacement, Spurs to raid Serie A and Chelsea determined to sign Haaland Manchester United are on the lookout for a replacement for Paul Pogba, Tottenham eye up Milan Skriniar and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is determined to sign Erling Haaland

“The club built a squad for him, so it caused big, big disruption. We couldn’t afford another short-term managerial period.”

Benitez is expected to be backed in the summer transfer window, as the Toffees look to improve on last season’s 10th-placed finish.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Everton target Swiss striker

Meanwhile, Everton could look to make Haris Seferovic one of the first signings of the Rafael Benitez era – but they face competition from a Premier League rival.

Benitez has been appointed as the new Everton manager on a three-year contract. Now, the club can focus on the transfer window to strengthen the squad he is inheriting. They finished mid-table under Carlo Ancelotti last season but are keen to make more progress.

One area in which they could strengthen is attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is flourishing as their main striker, but they may need more competition for the England man. Therefore, they have been linked with Benfica striker Seferovic.

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Everton made an enquiry about Seferovic before Euro 2020 began. However, so too did Wolves, who suffered in the absence of Raul Jimenez last season.

The two Premier League clubs learned after their approaches that Benfica would want around €15m for Seferovic. But now, as he continues his journey at the Euros, that asking price has doubled.

The Switzerland striker has scored three goals in his most recent two appearances during the summer tournament. Now preparing for a quarter-final tie with Spain, his stock is increasing.

Now, the Portuguese giants want €30m, which is half of his €60m release clause. The new demands will leave Everton and Wolves with some reflecting to do.

READ MORE: Nuno on mission to derail Benitez, offering star standout Tottenham role