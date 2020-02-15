Farke admits Norwich must be more effective in final third

Daniel Farke admitted that Norwich need to be more clinical after they were denied a draw with Liverpool by a Sadio Mane winner.

Only Manchester United had taken points off Liverpool in the league this season, but Norwich came fairly close to following them, despite not registering a shot in the first half.

They may have taken the lead had it not been for a crucial intervention from Alisson Becker to thwart a two-on-one situation with Lukas Rupp and Teemu Pukki in the first half, and it was one example that showed Farke that his side must improve their finishing.

“It’s disappointing because we did many things today we wanted to achieve really well,” he told Sky Sports. “It was a moment of magic from [Sadio] Mane that proved crucial to Liverpool winning this game.

“When we create chances we have to be effective, when you are two-on-one on the goalkeeper it must be a goal but sadly we missed that chance.

“We were playing the best team in the world. It was sad that during a period that we had more control that they were able to score. We were close to a good result but have to accept the loss.

“When you watch our last 15 games or so, barring one game, they have all been decided by one goal.”