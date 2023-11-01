Leeds tipped to sell ‘the best player in the Championship’ in January; Mitoma comparison made

Crysencio Summerville could reportedly leave Leeds United in the January transfer window after his good form has caught the attention of several teams.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move away from the Whites in the summer, and they are set to face a challenge to keep hold of him in the next few months.

Summerville joined Leeds for just £1.25m in 2020, and broke into the first team in 2021. Last season, the winger made 28 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and making two assists. He was unable to prevent his team from being relegated, though.

Summerville has been in even better form this season, netting six goals and making four assists in just 10 matches in the Championship.

This could be a defining campaign for him, as he tries to help his team gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

There has been speculation, however, that Summerville may leave before that. Leeds’ CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed in an interview in September that they had received offers of around £20m for Summerville in the summer. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in him.

Given his current form, it seems likely that Summerville’s suitors will once again be pushing to sign him in January.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Everton to rival Roma and Lazio for top Leeds United attacker as £25m price tag revealed

‘Clubs will come in for Summerville’

According to transfer journalist Suleyman Ozturk, clubs will definitely be circling for Summerville this summer because he is a player who can ‘make a difference.’

“He is one of, if not the best player in the Championship,” Ozturk said.

“Clubs will come for him in January. Because they are looking for players who can make a difference. And he can.

“He is important with through passes, pulls two to three opponents with him and can play someone out.

“He reminds me a bit of Kaoru Mitoma. He really is a complete left winger. The Championship is a playground for him.”

Summerville certainly has looked good in the Championship this season. He has played a key role in Leeds’ early success, with the Yorkshire club currently sitting in third place in the table.

Daniel Farke will therefore be determined to keep hold of the young attacker for as long as possible. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Leeds react if they receive a sizeable bid for him in January.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: West Ham, Leeds Utd and Rangers among seven chasing livewire attacker