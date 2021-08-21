Farke disappointed but cites twin reasons why Norwich won’t panic

Norwich boss Daniel Farke feels his side have been caught in the eye of a storm after Saturday’s heavy defeat to Manchester City following a loss to Liverpool.

The Canaries fans headed to the Etihad Stadium fearing the worst. And they witnessed a masterclass from the champions, with a 5-0 thrashing to sit bottom of the table. The Citizens were ahead as early as the sixth minute when Grant Hanley’s clearance hit Tim Krul and found the net.

And the East Anglians were 2-0 behind at the break as Jack Grealish opened his City account. It was not a spectacular goal as the England man bundled the ball in off his thigh.

But it was a killer for the visitors. Farke responded by bringing on Kenny McLean and Bali Mumba for Dimitris Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp.

But it was to no avail as the Champions League finalists scored three more. Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were all on target to give the north-west giants their first points of the campaign.

Norwich are still looking for theirs. But Farke is not too downbeat, stressing that the fixture computer has not been kind to his side.

“To play the first game against Liverpool, with Liverpool having a point to prove and today at the Etihad against Man City with a point to prove, the first time after they won the title and the first time in nearly two years in front of their own fans, it was from the beginning a huge task,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

Farke frustrated as City plans unravel

Gabriel Jesus was superb for City all day, assisting three of the five goals. His crossing from the right was a thorn in the Norwich side all afternoon and they could not cope.

But it was not for the want of trying as a frustrated Farke revealed they knew what was coming.

“I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goals because four times we conceded more or less the same goal, the winger at the back of my left full-back,” he added. “More or less we had prepared for that move from City the whole week because they always play this.

“Of course they have unbelievable quality but we also have to fulfil our work with more quality – that’s still not a guarantee that we would have won this game but I’m disappointed with the way we conceded the goals.”

