Farke in panic mode as Romano confirms interest in Leeds star; Chelsea chances of deal assessed

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is a target for several Premier League clubs and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are one of the sides keeping close tabs on the Dutch star’s situation as they look to bring in a new wide player this summer.

Todd Boehly has reportedly put Raheem Sterling ‘up for sale’ and therefore the Blues will have to bring in a replacement for him.

Summerville is one of the Championship’s best players and it’s no surprise to see plenty of interest in the winger’s signature.

The 22-year-old has scored a very impressive 15 goals in 32 league appearances for Leeds this season, as well as contributing eight assists.

He is one of the key reasons why the Yorkshire side sit in third place in the table and have a great chance of an immediate promotion back into the Premier League.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, of course, would prefer to keep hold of Summerville for the foreseeable future. He is happy at Elland Road and is focused on helping his team finish the season strongly.

However, if the Whites fail to get promoted, they may find it difficult to turn down a sizeable offer for the youngster.

‘Many Prem are clubs monitoring Summerville’

According to respected transfer journalist Romano, Summerville has plenty of interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

He notes that Chelsea are yet to make contact with Leeds over a move, but that could change in the coming months..

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contacts or negotiations over Crysencio Summerville at Leeds,” Romano said.

“There are really many clubs following and monitoring Crysencio in the Premier League and other leagues, so let’s see if Chelsea decide to join them, but I’m not aware of anything concrete on this at the moment.”

As mentioned, Chelsea are looking to sign a new winger in the summer, with the future of Sterling currently in doubt.

The England international is committed to Chelsea and would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge but the Blues will listen to offers for him in the summer.

Summerville could be an ideal long-term replacement for Sterling, and provide competition for the likes of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Dutchman is under contract with Leeds until 2026, so any of his suitors will have to cough up a sizeable transfer fee to get a deal done this summer.

