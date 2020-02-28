Farke issues rallying cry as win over Leicester gives Norwich glimmer of hope

Daniel Farke called for his players to be brave as Norwich continue to push for a great escape from the relegation zone.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table despite beating third-placed Leicester 1-0 on Friday night, but Farke is daring to dream that they can work their way out of the drop zone.

The manager praised the performance of his full-back duo Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, who combined to great effect for the latter to score the winning goal.

“I am pretty proud,” Farke told BBC Sport. “We are playing in the best league in the world and played against one of the best teams in the league and to get a clean sheet and a deserved win we can be pretty proud. It is an amazing result.

“[The goal] was a well deserved goal because it has been a tough year for Jamal because of the spell on the sidelines and he had to wait to come back into the side. It was his first Premier League goal and well deserved.

“Both my full-backs were on top of their game today. I need my full-backs to be unbelievably brave.

“A win is always good for the mood and confidence but I am not over the moon today. It was important that we were on top of our game to get some points because we are the underdogs in this league.

“There are more than 20 points, let us see how far we can go. We will be brave and let’s see what the outcome can be.”

He continued his rallying cry to Sky Sports: “We have to keep going. I am happy and delighted today.

“When you work with unity, with togetherness, with great fighting spirit, with a good tactical approach… then you have a chance wherever you go.”

