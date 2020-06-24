Farke claims trophy or safety still within Norwich’s grasp

Daniel Farke claimed that Norwich can still stay up or win the FA Cup, despite their miserable form continuing.

Norwich remain stuck at the bottom of the table after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Everton. It followed a 3-0 loss to Southampton in their first game since the Premier League resumed.

The Canaries are six points adrift of safety, with a significantly worse goal difference than those around them. However, Farke insists his side did well against Everton and have enough time to not only beat the drop, but maybe even win a trophy.

“I can’t accuse the lads at all today,” he said. “After a 3-0 loss you’re looking to be solid and defensive and that’s what we were during the whole game.

“We were the better side in the first half and made the better chances.

“I can just praise the workload, the togetherness. In terms of attitude, we showed today organisation and I can just give compliments.

“Everton work many crosses and it was important today for the players on the wings to be competitive. We had good situations.

“The feeling [of the empty stadiums] is still a bit surreal. I got the feeling we were able to create a good spirit in the team today.

“We don’t give up, for sure, we have seven games and have a chance.

“It’s not unrealistic for us to win the FA Cup or stay in the league. When you wear this yellow shirt you have responsibility and big pride. As long as there is a chance, we won’t give up.”

Norwich face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals in their next game.