Farke sweating as Liverpool, Man City line up bids for Leeds United brothers destined to shine in the Premier League

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Leeds United youngster Harry Gray, who has also emerged as a target for Manchester City.

The Whites’ academy has produced some top talents in recent years, with the likes of Harry’s older brother Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Pascal Struijk playing key roles for them this season.

Leeds lost a top talent in Finley Gorman in November when Man City agreed to pay a record-breaking fee for the 15-year-old.

The Cityzens are now planning another move for a Leeds academy product, but it seems that they will have to compete with Liverpool for his signature.

According to HITC, Liverpool have ‘shown an interest’ in signing Harry Gray, who is considered to be a very promising young striker.

They also have Archie Gray on their radar – who has made 29 Championship appearances this term.

With that in mind, the Gray brothers could be the subject of offers from top clubs in the coming months.

READ MORE: Liverpool backed to make ‘fantastic’ Premier League boss Klopp’s replacement in shock swoop

Gray brothers want to stay at Leeds… for now

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, however, Gray’s family are not in a hurry to see the players move on and would likely advise both Harry – and any forthcoming interest in Archie – be batted away for now.

The Gray family have a rich history at Elland Road with both Gray’s father Andy, their grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all turning out for the club.

Therefore, there is a confidence that any approach from Liverpool or Man City would be rejected by the players.

Saying that, if a sizeable bid is made for either player in the summer, Leeds may find it difficult to turn down.

Jurgen Klopp has a history of handing opportunities to promising young players and Liverpool are clearly looking to continue this when the manager leaves.

Conor Bradley is one example of a young Reds player who has shone at Anfield this season.

Man City, on the other hand, have brought stars such as Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis into the first team recently, with the duo set to play a key role for them for years to come.

The Gray brothers certainly have the potential to play in the Premier League one day, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Man City do make an offer for either player in the coming months, as HITC suggest.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham learn crucial condition for Leeds to sign Joe Rodon permanently, as Prem suitors join race