Father of Arsenal star reveals strong Napoli interest prior to Gunners move

The father of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that his son was on the verge of joining Napoli before sealing his transfer to North London.

The Uruguayan international, who featured for his country at the World Cup, joined the Gunners in July for around £27m and has scored two goals and assisted three others in 40 appearances this term.

Speaking to Radio Marte, the 23-year-old’s father Ricardo explained how things could have panned out very differently last summer for his son.

“It’s true, Lucas was very close to Napoli,” he said. “There were negotiations with Napoli, but something strange happened, and you know in the transfer market things can change from one moment to the next.

“Negotiations are long and complicated processes, so it can happen than they don’t go the way we expected.

“There was this opportunity to go to England and Lucas took it, so I have to say he is happy at Arsenal.”

Torreira, who joined from Serie A side Sampdoria, is under contract at the Emirates until 2023 and moved to North London alongside goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stefan Lichtsteiner as well as fellow midfielder Matteo Guendouzi last summer.