Father of Bayern star ramps up talk of Tottenham, Arsenal move

The father of Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez has hinted that there could be offers arriving from the Premier League, as Tottenham and Arsenal are linked with the playmaker.

The Gunners are already understood to have made contact with Rodriguez’s parent club Real Madrid to explore the possibility of a loan deal, with a view to buy at the end of the campaign.

However, it’s reported that Madrid would prefer to send Rodriguez to Spurs instead, in the hope of landing Christian Eriksen as part of a swap deal.

Rodriguez’s father has insisted that his son is happy at Bayern, but at the same time refused to rule out the chance of a move to England or playing for his parent club Real again.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, his foster father said: “He is comfortable in Munich. I don’t have news about it, but there may be offers based on those rumours coming from England. He is calm and he feels that he’s at a good level again and that he’s physically strong.

“That gives us a perspective that he is happy, motivated and working well, as he is eager to achieve new success. Real Madrid are one of his loves, but unfortunately he had to look at a different course.

“However, that does not mean that he doesn’t love Los Blancos, an institution that allowed him to enjoy beautiful moments. Inside his heart, given that he is a fan of Real Madrid, he will contemplate the possibility of returning. Real Madrid own his rights and I imagine that if he has good performances then his return would be possible.”

The 27-year-old is currently on a two-year loan deal at Bayern, during which time he has scored 11 goals in 51 games for the Bundesliga giants.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!