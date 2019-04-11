Father of Bundesliga star reveals why son will snub summer Prem move

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic is ready to snub interest from Barcelona and the Premier League this summer, his father claims.

The Serbian striker has had a prolific season so far, having netted 17 times in 26 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, plus an additional seven goals in the Europa League.

Interest from Europe’s elite has followed – with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all reported to be monitoring the Serbian, while recent reports have suggested Barcelona are at the front of the queue for the forward.

A recent report even suggested that Premier League’s top two sides Liverpool and Man City have the strongest interest in the player, while Manchester United have also been linked.

However, the striker’s father Milan Jovic has revealed that Jovic wishes to stay with his current side Eintracht in order to keep getting consistent game time.

He told Bild: “Luka has had many offers, one of them was Barca, but he’s not interested now.

“He’s not sure he would get any minutes at Barca.

“The truth is that Luka wants to stay in the Bundesliga and qualify with Eintracht for the Champions League.”

