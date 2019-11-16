Father of Everton star claims summer move was a ‘mistake’

Moise Kean’s summer switch to Everton has been labelled a mistake by the attacker’s father.

The Italy Under-21 forward joined the Toffees from Juventus in a £27million move last summer, but he is yet to score a goal for his new club having played just nine games.

The 19-year-old was also omitted from last week’s win at Southampton after reportedly being late for a team meeting.

Speaking to Centro Suono Sport, Jean Kean revealed that he hopes for his son to return to Italy ‘as soon as possible’, with AC Milan a potential destination.

“Sending my son to England was a mistake, because he’s still too young,” he said. “He’s not feeling good at Everton, I didn’t like this transfer.

“I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here.”

Kean Sr also revealed his unhappiness at agent Mino Raiola’s influence on his son.

“I don’t have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don’t think he even wants to see me.

“He demanded my son’s power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England.

“At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad.

“If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him.”