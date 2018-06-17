Father of Mourinho target seriously dents €100m Man Utd hopes

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s father has advised his son that a transfer to Juventus, not Manchester United, would be the perfect move at this stage of his career.

The Lazio star has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No 1 target to succeed Michael Carrick in the United midfield, with the player unlikely to come cheap with the Serie A side demanding a fee of around €100m (£87.5m) for the 23-year-old.

The likes of PSG and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic, but it seems the player’s father has his own ideas on where his son should move this summer.

Asked how his son would do if he signed for Juventus, Nikola Milinkovic-Savic told Tuttosport: “Very well and I told him so many times Juventus would be the ideal team, perfect for him.

“In Turin, in a large prestigious and multi-titled society like the Bianconeri that has dominated the scene for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again until he reaches full maturity.

“After three seasons in Rome, Sergej knows the Italian championship perfectly, he has set and integrated in a big way, he has learned the language well.

“And with players of the highest level as the various Dybala, Douglas Costa and company he could win the Scudetto, the Italian Cup and make an important contribution to triumph in the Champions League, why not?

“Juve always goes very far in this competition. And he were to win the most prestigious cup, Sergej could also aspire to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d’Or].

Asked about the prospect of a transfer to the European champions, Milinkovic-Savic senior continued: “He could go to Spain after he turns 25, he will have completed his footballing maturity in Italy, just like [Zinedine] Zidane did.”

Milinkovic-Savic has suggested he will make a decision on his future after the World Cup. United are reported to be considering a move for a £26m Roma star as an alternative.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.