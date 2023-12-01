Euro Paper Talk: Father of Man Utd, Chelsea, target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals winger’s dream move; Tottenham boosted by attacker price cut

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is wanted by a number of Prem clubs and Real Madrid

The father of much sought-after Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed his son’s preferred destination, while Tottenham have been given a boost in their chase for a Juventus forward – all in Friday’s European transfer gossip.

FATHER OF KHVICHA KVARATSKHEILA REVEALS DREAM MOVE

The father of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed which club his son wants to join in the future.

Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation since moving to Naples in the summer of 2022, racking up 18 goals and 22 assists in 60 games and attracting interest from most of Europe’s elite clubs in the process.

Indeed, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle have all recently sent scouts to watch the Georgia international in action.

However, the English quarter have all seemingly been handed a blow to their hopes of signing the attacker following recent comments from his father.

“For Khvicha, playing against Real Madrid was special,” his father Badri told Geo Team after Napoli’s 4-2 defeat to Real in midweek.

“He has always dreamed and I am convinced that he still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. In my family, everyone is a fan of Los Blancos – except for me. For this reason it was a very special match.”

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are also keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia, but it’s still thought that the more financially stable Premier League still have better chance of winning the race for signature.

Napoli confident of keeping Kvaratskhelia

For their part, Napoli are well aware of the interest in Kvaratskhelia’s services but are not believed to be concerned at this stage.

He remains under contract until 2027 and there are also plans to open talks over a lucrative new deal, with Kvaratskhelia still on the same terms he agreed when he joined from Dinamo Batumi back in 2022.

However, Napoli are still braced for a potential double transfer battle, as clubs continue to circle striker Victor Osimhen in 2024.

Indeed, reports from Europe suggest Osimhen is far more likely to depart te reigning Serie A champions next year.

Chelsea are even ready to test Napoli’s resolve over Osimhen as early as January, with a bid expected to arrive for the 24-year-old at the turn of the year.

SPURS BOOSTED BY ILING-JUNIOR PRICE DROP

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior’s price is now set at €18m (£15.5m), down from €20m (£17.2m), and Tottenham remain interested in a deal. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains a transfer option for Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

A move for Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is being considered by London rivals West Ham. (Rudy Galetti)

Newcastle are eyeing a surprise swoop for former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Voetbalkrant)

Athletic Club Bilbao star Nico Williams has signed a new deal at the club until 2027, and that will keep him out of the clutches of Aston Villa ‘for now’. (AS)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is being pushed towards a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. (FcInter1908.it.)

VLAHOVIC INSISTS HE IS GOING NOWHERE

Dusan Vlahovic has silenced the rumours surrounding his future at Juventus by claiming he’s very happy in Turin. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto says his club will discuss Romalu Lukaku’s future with a view to extending his stay at the Stadio Olimpico. (Sky Sport Italia)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has insisted “nobody knows” what will happen in the future, when asked if he’ll end up manager at Athletic Club Bilbao. (Onda Cero)

AC Milan have placed Montpellier forward Akor Adams at the top of their wishlist. (Calciomercato)

English Premier League clubs are interested in Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japan star was heavily linked with Tottenham over the summer. (Various)

Italy and AC Milan Paolo Maldini has emerged as a top candidate for a role as a director at Saudi side Al Ittihad. (Fabrizio Romano)