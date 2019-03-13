Father of Napoli star responds to speculation amid Man Utd, Liverpool links

The father of Napoli start Lorenzo Insigne has issued a firm response to speculation linking his son with a move to the Premier League.

Italian website La Repubblica recently stated that Liverpool had seen a massive €70million (£61m) bid for the Serie A sensation rejected in the January window.

La Gazzetta dello Sport then states that the Reds – along with Manchester City and PSG – are ready to capitalise on the situation should they get a positive sign from agent Mino Raiola regarding his client’s possible exit.

The same outlet are even claiming that Raiola is in talks with Manchester United over a big money move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 27-year-old was made captain of Napoli upon Marek Hamsik’s departure last summer, and despite the fact that Insigne has been at the club since 2006, his father claims he isn’t done yet.

“Lorenzo is doing very well in Naples and does not intend to go anywhere else,” he told Napolimagazine.com (via Metro).

“The captain’s armband is a source of great pride for him and for our entire family.”

